Oppo Pad 5 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad 5 will be available in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 16:49 IST
Oppo Pad 5 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 5 carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera setup.

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC
  • Oppo Pad 5 is offered in two colourways
  • The tablet features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
Oppo Pad 5 was launched in India on Thursday by the Chinese smartphone maker, along with the Oppo Reno 15 series. The tablet, which is currently available for pre-order, is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. The new Oppo Pad 5 is backed by a 10,050mAh battery. It features 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. The new tablet is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Pad 5 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Pad 5 starts at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 5G variant is priced at Rs. 32,999. It is sold in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration.

The new Oppo Pad 5 is currently available for pre-order and is scheduled to go on sale in India on January 13, via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. It is offered in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black colourways.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2,800×1,980 pixels) LCD screen, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 540Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 284 ppi pixel density, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The tablet is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2, 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 5 is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 77-degree field of view, and autofocus. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is capable of recording up to 1080p resolution videos at 30fps.

The Oppo Pad 5 packs a 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. It also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The tablet measures 266x192.8x68mm in dimensions, and weighs about 599g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Pad 5 India Launch, Oppo Pad 5 Price in India, Oppo Pad 5 Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red

Oppo Pad 5 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
