Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut

The overall design of the smartwatch closely resembles the new Moto Watch, which was unveiled at CES 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The new Moto Watch (pictured) sports a 47mm round dial with an aluminium frame and stainless steel crown

Highlights
  • The smartwatch features a circular display with curved glass on top
  • The watch may launch with silicon and metal strap options
  • Moto Watch is priced at EUR 99 in global markets
Motorola recently unveiled several ecosystem products during the Lenovo Tech World showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company has now teased the launch of one of the devices in India, too. A teaser shared on social media indicates that the company is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in the country. While details remain under wraps, the teased design hints towards a possible debut of the new Moto Watch, which was unveiled at the tech trade show on January 7.

Moto Watch India Launch

Motorola shared the teaser of its upcoming smartwatch in a post on X. The image reveals a watch with a circular display with curved glass on top. This results in a slightly dome-shaped appearance, similar to Google's Pixel Watch models. There are faint minute markings or a chronograph design that seems to be engraved or printed on the outer rim of the glass.

The case appears to have a metal-build with a pronounced crown on the right side, possibly for navigating across the user interface. The teaser showcases two stap options for the upcoming Motorola smartwatch — a silicon band for a sport-oriented look and a metal link for a traditional watch style.

The overall design of the smartwatch closely resembles the new Moto Watch, which was unveiled at CES 2026. During the showcase, the company revealed multiple strap options for the watch, including silicon and stainless steel versions, which further align with the teased Motorola smartwatch. Its launch date, however, remains under wraps.

Moto Watch Price, Specifications

The Moto Watch price is set at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400). It will be available for purchase across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific and North America in the coming weeks. The watch is available with several band customisation options, including stainless steel (matte black and matte silver), silicon (Pantone Volcanic Ash, Pantone Parachute Purple, and Pantone Herbal Garden), and leather-inspired Pantone Mocha Mousse.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Watch sports a 47mm round dial with an aluminium frame and stainless steel crown. The glass has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch gets an IP68 rating for splash and dust resistance, along with one ATM submersion capability.

The company says its new smartwatch supports step count, stress detection, sleep monitoring, and more health and fitness tracking features. It is teased to be Motorola's first smartwatch introduced in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company. The latter powers the advanced health tracking features, such as workout logging, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, and more on the Moto Watch.

The Moto Watch has Bluetooth calling, audio notification alerts, and support for the Catch me up feature with Moto AI-compatible smartphones. It is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display (AOD) turned off, and up to seven days of playtime with AOD turned on.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment

