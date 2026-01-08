Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked Again: Expected Features, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to include three models, dubbed Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 11:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked Again: Expected Features, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a quad rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 might carry a triple rear camera setup
  • The Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature an Exynos 2600 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant this year, as the successor to the January 2025-unveiled Galaxy S25 lineup. The upcoming series is rumoured to feature the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. There have been many speculations online regarding the launch date of Samsung's purported smartphones. In the past, a few reports have suggested a late January launch, while others have claimed a late February unveiling. Now, a tipster has also leaked the launch date for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could be Launched Globally on February 25

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) seems quite confident that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25. The latest claim from the tipster, who has a strong track record of leaking accurate information and marketing materials for upcoming devices, is in line with a November 2025 report, which also suggested the same launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

If the claims from these tipsters are accurate, then the South Korea-based company would be hosting this year's Galaxy Unpacked event after a month's delay — it usually takes place by the end of January. Previous reports suggest that Samsung has changed the launch schedule because of “product lineup adjustment”.

Additionally, the company is said to be postponing when the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase. According to a recent report, the upcoming handsets might go on sale nearly a month after the unveiling, which means they could hit shelves by late March.

Contrary to the latest leak, in the past, reports have suggested that Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in late January to launch the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, the company has yet to confirm these reports. Hence, this should be read with a pinch of salt. More details about the Galaxy S26 lineup could be revealed soon.

Samsung is also reportedly struggling to control the pricing of the Galaxy S26 series models, as it grapples with the increasing costs of acquiring memory and storage components for the phones. Hence, the company is expected to price the upcoming handsets significantly higher than the launch price of their predecessors. The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to be powered by the new 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset in select markets, including South Korea, while featuring Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip in others.

