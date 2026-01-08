Itel has launched the Zeno 20 Max in India as its latest entry-level smartphone. The new handset runs on the Unisoc T7100 chipset and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Offered in three different colour options, the Itel Zeno 20 Max is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Like recently launched Itel smartphones, the Zeno 20 Max also boasts the Dynamic Bar feature, which displays notifications around the front camera cutout.

Itel Zeno 20 Max Price in India, Availability

Itel Zeno 20 Max price in India starts at Rs. 5,799 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM and the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 6,169. It is launched in Aurora Blue, Space Titanium, and Starlit Black finishes and is currently available for purchase through Amazon.

The company confirmed that another variant of the Itel Zeno 20 Max featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be launched this month.

Itel Zeno 20 Max Specifications

The Itel Zeno 20 Max features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Bar for displaying notifications. It has an octa-core T7100 processor, alongside up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With the memory fusion feature, the onboard RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused additional storage.

Itel Zeno 20 Max

Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Itel Zeno 20 Max has a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. For biometric authentication, the phone boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports the face unlock feature.

The Itel Zeno 20 Max carries a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The device, however, ships with a 10W charger. The phone has an in-built voice assistant and supports DTS powered sound.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.