Technology News
English Edition

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is expected to be a thin and light variant of the recently launched Magic 8 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 15:56 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is expected to be thin and light version of the Magic 8 Pro (pictured).

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is tipped to carry triple rear cameras
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China in October 2025
  • The company has yet to reveal the specifications
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China by the smartphone maker in October 2025 with a 7,200mAh battery. Now, the company has confirmed that a second smartphone will join the Magic 8 lineup. Dubbed Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, the upcoming smartphone will be unveiled in China in the fourth week of January. While the tech firm has yet to announce the specifications and features of the handset, a tipster has shared multiple renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its design, colourways, and dimensions. It is also said to be the thin and light variant of the Magic 8 Pro.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch in China on January 19

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker announced that the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be launched in China on January 19. The announcement was made with the tagline “Pro in the Air”, suggesting that it would pack the Pro model's performance in a thin and light form factor. The company is expecting to reveal more details about the upcoming handset in the coming days.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), in a series of posts on X, has shared the real-life images and renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its colourways and design. The phone is shown to arrive in orange, purple, black, and white colourways. It appears to carry a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The back panel is also shown to feature a dual LED flash unit, placed under the deco. Moreover, the Honor branding appears at the bottom of the rear panel.

The upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro Air might also sport a flat metal frame. A USB Type-C port appears on the bottom, while the volume controls and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. The left side is expected to be left clean. The tiptser also claims that the handset will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. It is said to weigh about 155g, while being 6.1mm thick.

This comes months after the Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 59,100) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Velvet Black, Snow White, Sunrise Gold, and Azure Glaze (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor's Magic 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Design, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Colourways, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Specifications, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  3. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  6. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  7. Motorola Teases New Smartwatch Launch in India
  8. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  9. CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary, Akis Announces
  10. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Turbo Will Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red
  2. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  3. Itel Zeno 20 Max Launched in India With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  5. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  6. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  7. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  9. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  10. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »