Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China by the smartphone maker in October 2025 with a 7,200mAh battery. Now, the company has confirmed that a second smartphone will join the Magic 8 lineup. Dubbed Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, the upcoming smartphone will be unveiled in China in the fourth week of January. While the tech firm has yet to announce the specifications and features of the handset, a tipster has shared multiple renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its design, colourways, and dimensions. It is also said to be the thin and light variant of the Magic 8 Pro.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch in China on January 19

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker announced that the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be launched in China on January 19. The announcement was made with the tagline “Pro in the Air”, suggesting that it would pack the Pro model's performance in a thin and light form factor. The company is expecting to reveal more details about the upcoming handset in the coming days.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), in a series of posts on X, has shared the real-life images and renders of the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, revealing its colourways and design. The phone is shown to arrive in orange, purple, black, and white colourways. It appears to carry a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The back panel is also shown to feature a dual LED flash unit, placed under the deco. Moreover, the Honor branding appears at the bottom of the rear panel.

The upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro Air might also sport a flat metal frame. A USB Type-C port appears on the bottom, while the volume controls and the power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. The left side is expected to be left clean. The tiptser also claims that the handset will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. It is said to weigh about 155g, while being 6.1mm thick.

This comes months after the Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 59,100) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Velvet Black, Snow White, Sunrise Gold, and Azure Glaze (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor's Magic 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.