The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is all set be launched in India today. Arriving as the successor to 2025's Reno 14, the upcoming lineup is expected to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and the all-new Reno 15 Pro mini. In the days leading up to its launch, the company has revealed that the Reno 15 series will place a strong emphasis on design and AI-enhanced photography.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G India Launch Details

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm IST. The company has scheduled a livestream for the event on YouTube. Alternatively, you can also catch the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G India launch live via the media player embedded below.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Reports suggest that the vanilla Oppo Reno 15 will be priced under Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could cost less than Rs. 40,000. However, the Reno 15 Pro is reported to come with a higher price tag than the Reno 14 Pro.

For context, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 54,999.

The Reno 15 Pro will be available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini will be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White shades. The standard Oppo Reno 15 will be released in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue finishes.

Once launched, the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is tipped to sport a redesigned camera island, with lens placement resembling the Pro iPhone models of the past. All models in the upcoming lineup will be equipped with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame.

As per teasers, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini, meanwhile, will have a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ protection. The standard model is said to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

The Reno 15 Pro and Pro mini models are reported to be powered by the Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Reno 15 could get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The handsets are expected to run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

For optics, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G are teased to be equipped with a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The standard Reno 15 5G will get a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera at the back.

Reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15 could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Pro and Pro mini variants are expected to have 6,200mAh cells with 80W wired charging capabilities. The handsets may also support wireless charging.