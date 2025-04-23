Technology News
Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India

Aimed at video creators, the mirrorless camera supports video recording in N-LOG, HLG, and SDR modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:11 IST
Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India

Nikon bundles the Z5II's body with a wide variety of zoom lenses

Highlights
  • Nikon Z5II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor with 4K 60fps support
  • Z5II price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,995 for the body only
  • It supports 10-bit N-LOG and 12-bit N-RAW video recording
Nikon Z5II full-frame mirrorless camera was launched in India on Wednesday. It sits above the Nikon Z5 in the company's portfolio and features the company's flagship EXSPEED 7 image processing engine, which is said to deliver fast autofocus while maintaining optimal image quality. The Nikon Z5II is primarily aimed at video creators and filmmakers, courtesy of features like 10-bit N-LOG and 12-bit N-Raw video recording support, 3D tracking, and a dedicated Picture Control button. It is bundled with a variety of Z Mount lenses.

Nikon Z5II Price in India

Nikon Z5II price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,995 for the body only. Customers can also purchase the mirrorless camera with bundles including the Z5II + Nikon 24-70mm standard zoom lens among others. The company is providing an additional EN-EL 15c battery worth Rs. 4,990 and Mh-25a Charger worth Rs. 2,650 complimentary on purchases.

The company says that the Nikon Z5II mirrorless camera will be available for purchase at authorised Nikon partners starting April 24.

Nikon Z5II Specifications, Features

The Nikon Z5II is equipped with a 24.5-megapixel full-frame Backside Illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor which can shoot in either 4K 60 fps or full HD 120 fps. It is said to support a maximum standard sensitivity of ISO 64000 for still-image shooting and ISO 51200 for video recording. 

The latest full-frame mirrorless camera has a 3.5 times faster autofocus system compared to the standard Z5 model which supports three different modes — AF-A, AF-C (continuous autofocus), and AF-S. It is complemented by low-light autofocus capabilities which can focus on objects in as low as -10 exposure value (EV).

nikon z5ii gadgets360 1 Nikon Z5II

 

Nikon says the Z5II is powered by its flagship EXPEED 7 processor paired with its proprietary AI deep learning technology. The mirrorless camera is equipped with a five-axis Vibration Reduction (VR) system which provides up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation. It can capture fast-moving images in up to 14 frames per second along with 3D tracking which delivers accuracy.

The new camera is aimed at video creators and supports video recording in N-LOG, HLG, and SDR modes. It provides in-camera 10-bit N-LOG and 12-bit N-RAW video recording support. Meanwhile, its Bright EVF, which is around 3,000 Candela per square metre, is claimed to be twice as bright as competing models.

There's also a dedicated Picture Control button which acts as a quick option for tweaking the visual aesthetics. Nikon says the Z5II can identify nine different types of subjects, from people and pets to birds and vehicles, leveraging an advanced subject detection system.

Nikon Z5II

Nikon Z5II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 24.1 MP
Sensor Type BSI CMOS
Display Type OLED
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
