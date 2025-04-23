Technology News
English Edition

Intel to Announce Plans This Week to Cut Over 20 Percent of Staff

Intel had 108,900 employees at the end of 2024, down from 124,800 the previous year.

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Ian King, Bloomberg News | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:29 IST
Intel to Announce Plans This Week to Cut Over 20 Percent of Staff

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel needs to replace the engineering talent it has lost, improve its balance sheet

Highlights
  • Intel shares rose as much as 3.5 percent in premarket trading
  • The layoffs are part of a bid to streamline management
  • It would be the first major restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan
Advertisement

Intel is poised to announce plans this week to cut more than 20 percent of its staff, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy at the struggling chipmaker, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The move is part of a bid to streamline management and rebuild an engineering-driven culture, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. It would be the first major restructuring under new Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm last month.

The cutbacks follow an effort last year to slash about 15,000 jobs — a round of layoffs announced in August. Intel had 108,900 employees at the end of 2024, down from 124,800 the previous year.

A representative for Intel declined to comment.

Intel shares rose as much as 3.5 percent in premarket trading before New York exchanges opened on Wednesday. The stock has declined about 43 percent in the past 12 months and closed at $19.51 (roughly Rs. 1,666) on Tuesday. 

Tan is aiming to turn around the iconic chipmaker after years of Intel ceding ground to rivals. The Santa Clara, California-based company lost its technological edge and has struggled to catch up with Nvidia Corp. in artificial intelligence computing. That contributed to three straight years of sales declines and mounting red ink.

Tan, a veteran of Cadence Design Systems Inc., has vowed to spin off Intel assets that aren't central to its mission and create more compelling products. Last week, the company agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its programmable chips unit Altera to Silver Lake Management, a step toward that goal.

Intel needs to replace the engineering talent it has lost, improve its balance sheet and better attune manufacturing processes to the needs of potential customers, Tan said last month at the Intel Vision conference.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Thursday, giving Tan an opportunity to lay out more of his strategy. Though the worst of Intel's revenue declines are now behind it, according to Wall Street estimates, analysts aren't projecting a return to its previous sales levels for years, if ever.

The 65-year-old executive was hired after last year's ouster of CEO Pat Gelsinger, who struggled to execute his own turnaround bid for Intel. He had embarked on a costly effort to expand the company's factory network — and sought to turn Intel into a made-to-order chip manufacturer.

But Intel has now delayed much of its expansion effort, including plans for an Ohio facility that was once expected to become the world's largest chip production hub. Intel also had been poised to be the biggest beneficiary of money from the 2022 Chips and Science Act, but that program is now in flux under President Donald Trump. 

A manufacturing partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. — the source of investor speculation in recent months — also seems less likely to happen. TSMC CEO CC Wei said last week that the company would remain focused on its own business.

Along the way, Intel missed out on the most lucrative new field for the chip industry in decades. The company, which long dominated the market for personal computer and data center processors, was slow to respond to the shift to AI. That upheaval allowed Nvidia to grow from a niche player into the world's most valuable semiconductor company — with revenue that now eclipses Intel's sales. 

Gelsinger himself admitted that the company had lost its competitive spirit and expressed frustration with the speed at which it reacted to a changing market. He wasn't given the time he'd said he would need to do something about that. Tan, in his first public appearance as CEO last month, said the turnaround would take time and wouldn't be easy.

“It won't happen overnight,” he said. “But I know we can get there.” 

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel, Job Cuts
iPhone 17e to Enter Trial Production Soon, Could Debut in May 2026, Tipster Claims
Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India

Related Stories

Intel to Announce Plans This Week to Cut Over 20 Percent of Staff
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  5. Instagram Launches Edits App with Video Editing Features for Creators
  6. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  7. Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
  8. iPhone 17 Air Hands-On Video Suggests Just How Slim the Phone Will Be
#Latest Stories
  1. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  2. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
  3. Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
  4. Andor Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Grok Vision, Multilingual Audio Support and Real-Time Search Features Roll Out to xAI's Chatbot
  6. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch
  9. Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India
  10. Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »