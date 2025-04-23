Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor GT Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:32 IST
Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor GT Pro has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Honor GT Pro has a triple rear camera setup
  • The newly launched Honor GT Pro includes a RF-enhanced chip C1+
  • It hhadset features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Honor GT Pro was launched in China on Wednesday. The new GT series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is powered by a 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The Honor GT Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor GT Pro has an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Honor GT Pro Price

Honor GT Pro price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), respectively. 

The handset is currently up for purchase in China in Burning Speed Gold, Ice Crystal, and Phantom Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor GT Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2,700Hz touch sampling rate, PWM value of 4,20Hz and a peak brightness level of 6,000 nits. The Oasis polarised eye protection gaming screen has Honor's Giant Rhino Glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

honor gt pro phantom black Honor GT Pro

Honor GT Pro Phantom Black colour variant
Photo Credit: Honor

 

For optics, the Honor GT Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support, 3x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor GT Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 7 and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, X-axis linear motor and proximity sensor.

The Honor GT Pro is also equipped with a self-developed RF-enhanced chip C1+ for enhanced signal strength. The phone has IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It comes with the company's in-house E2 chip for enhanced energy efficiency. The phone measures 162.1×75.7×8.58mm and weighs around 212g.

Honor GT Pro

Honor GT Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor GT Pro, Honor GT Pro Price, Honor GT Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India
Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch

Related Stories

Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. iPhone 17 Air Hands-On Video Suggests Just How Slim the Phone Will Be
  4. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  5. Instagram Launches Edits App with Video Editing Features for Creators
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  8. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  9. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  2. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
  3. Mad Square OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Blockbuster Online?
  4. Andor Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Grok Vision, Multilingual Audio Support and Real-Time Search Features Roll Out to xAI's Chatbot
  6. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch
  9. Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India
  10. Google Photos Reportedly Adds Ultra HDR Feature That Works on Regular Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »