Honor GT Pro was launched in China on Wednesday. The new GT series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is powered by a 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The Honor GT Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor GT Pro has an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Honor GT Pro Price

Honor GT Pro price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), respectively.

The handset is currently up for purchase in China in Burning Speed Gold, Ice Crystal, and Phantom Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor GT Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2,700Hz touch sampling rate, PWM value of 4,20Hz and a peak brightness level of 6,000 nits. The Oasis polarised eye protection gaming screen has Honor's Giant Rhino Glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Honor GT Pro Phantom Black colour variant

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor GT Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support, 3x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor GT Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 7 and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, X-axis linear motor and proximity sensor.

The Honor GT Pro is also equipped with a self-developed RF-enhanced chip C1+ for enhanced signal strength. The phone has IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It comes with the company's in-house E2 chip for enhanced energy efficiency. The phone measures 162.1×75.7×8.58mm and weighs around 212g.