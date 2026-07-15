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Insta360 X6 Leak Hints at Upgraded Display, 120-Megapixel Photo Support and 8K 360-Degree Video

The Insta360 X6 will reportedly feature an OLED touchscreen with a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, making it easier to view while outdoors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2026 13:24 IST
Insta360 X6 Leak Hints at Upgraded Display, 120-Megapixel Photo Support and 8K 360-Degree Video

Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 X6 is expected to succeed the Insta360 X5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Insta360 X6 may feature larger dual 1/1.1-inch sensors
  • The action camera is tipped to pack a 2,600mAh battery
  • Insta360 X6 could support 11K 360-degree time-lapse recording
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Insta360 X6 has surfaced in a fresh specifications leak ahead of its official debut, revealing several hardware upgrades over its predecessor. The upcoming 360-degree action camera is tipped to support 8K video recording at up to 50fps, capture 120-megapixel 360-degree photos and pack a larger battery despite a more compact body. The latest report also points to brighter display hardware, improved imaging capabilities and a higher expected launch price, while previous leaks had already revealed the camera's updated design.

Insta360 X6 Leaked Specifications Reveal Camera Upgrades

According to a WinFuture report, the Insta360 X6 will feature two 1/1.1-inch image sensors with a resolution of 42-megapixel each. The two sensors are expected to work together to capture 360-degree still images at a maximum resolution of 120-megapixel. The report also says the camera will support FlowState stabilisation for smoother footage.

The Insta360 X6 will reportedly support 360-degree recording at up to 8K resolution and 50fps. The increased frame rate is expected to help users create smoother slow-motion videos. The camera is also tipped to offer 8K recording at 30fps in PureVideo 360 mode. When operating with a single lens, it may support recording at up to 5K and 60fps or 4K and 120fps. The leaked specifications further point to 11K support for 360-degree time-lapse capture.

According to the report, the Insta360 X6 camera will support 10-bit colour recording in 360-degree mode. Other imaging features are said to include Dolby Vision, I-Log and Adaptive Tone 2.0 for improved exposure in challenging lighting conditions.

The report also suggests the Insta360 X6 will feature an OLED touchscreen with a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, making it easier to view outdoors. It is expected to carry a 2,600mAh battery that could deliver up to 233 minutes of recording time on a single charge.

The leaked specifications further indicate that the Insta360 X6 will measure roughly 10cm in length, about 5cm in width and just under 4cm in thickness. The camera is also said to weigh 195g, making it slightly more compact than the current model despite housing a larger battery.

Earlier leaks had already indicated that the Insta360 X6 would adopt a redesigned body while retaining its 360-degree camera format. Compared with the Insta360 X5, the upcoming model is expected to feature larger 1/1.1-inch sensors instead of the previous 1/1.28-inch units, along with a bigger battery. The predecessor packs a 2,400mAh battery with a claimed recording time of up to 208 minutes in 5.7K at 24fps Endurance mode.

The report also reiterates earlier pricing expectations. The Insta360 X6 is expected to launch at around EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the standard version in Europe, while the Essentials Bundle could be priced at nearly EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 87,900). Insta360 has not yet announced an official launch date for the camera.

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Further reading: Insta360 X6, Insta360, Insta360 X6 launch, Insta360 X5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Insta360 X6 Leak Hints at Upgraded Display, 120-Megapixel Photo Support and 8K 360-Degree Video
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