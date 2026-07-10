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Bitcoin Holds Above $63,800 as Lower Oil Prices Lift Crypto Market Sentiment

Crypto markets stay resilient as easing geopolitical tensions offset pressure from rising Treasury yields.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 14:32 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $63,800 as Lower Oil Prices Lift Crypto Market Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin traded above $63,000 as traders tracked macroeconomic cues and improving geopolitical sentiment

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Highlights
  • Lower oil prices improve risk appetite for crypto
  • Options expiry may keep Bitcoin volatility elevated
  • Macro data remains the next major market catalyst
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Bitcoin traded near $63,800 (roughly Rs. 60.85 lakh) on Friday as the cryptocurrency market remained firm after easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices improved investor sentiment. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 1.71 percent in the last 24 hours, according to today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,770 (roughly Rs. 1.69 lakh), reflecting modest gains across the broader crypto market. As per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 60.8 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.68 lakh.

Analysts noted that falling oil prices, hopes of renewed US-Iran negotiations, and cautious positioning ahead of Friday's $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 13,355 crore) options expiry have kept traders focused on near-term macroeconomic developments.

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Broadly tracking Bitcoin's steady performance, other altcoins were also trading at higher prices on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $576.13 (roughly Rs. 54,970), while Solana (SOL) traded near $78.83 (roughly Rs. 7,520). XRP hovered around $1.10 (roughly Rs. 105), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.074 (roughly Rs. 7.1), indicating cautious optimism across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Lower Oil Prices Support Crypto Markets Ahead of Options Expiry

Sharing his assessment of the latest market action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The US 10-year Treasury yield has risen close to 4.6 percent, increasing pressure on risk assets, while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $84 million (roughly Rs. 801 crore) in net outflows on Wednesday, ending a three-day inflow streak that brought in $509 million (roughly Rs. 4,855 crore). Traders are now watching Friday's $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 13,355 crore) options expiry, which could increase market volatility.”

Providing his view of the broader crypto landscape, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin is trading near $62,000 (roughly Rs. 59.14 lakh), holding its recent recovery but without strong follow-through [...] Bitcoin dominance remains around 58 percent, showing that traders are staying defensive rather than rotating aggressively into altcoins [...] Investors should avoid chasing intraday rallies.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains steady as easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices provide support, while higher Treasury yields, uneven ETF demand, and upcoming US macroeconomic events continue to limit stronger upside. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $61,500-$63,500 (roughly Rs. 58.67 lakh-Rs. 60.58 lakh) support range and reclaim $65,000 (roughly Rs. 62 lakh) will remain key in determining the market's near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Markets, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

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