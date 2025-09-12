KuCoin has announced it is partnering with professional golfer Adam Scott, marking its entry into the world of sports sponsorships. Scott, the only Australian to have ever won the Masters Tournament Green Jacket, has been appointed as KuCoin's first global brand ambassador. The cryptocurrency exchange's move comes at a time when digital asset platforms are consistently scrutinised for regulations worldwide. KuCoin previously faced criminal charges in the US for operating as an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and it has also faced bans in other countries.

KuCoin Looks to Revamp Image With Sports Partnership

The partnership with Scott is a strategic move for KuCoin as the crypto exchange attempts to expand its brand recognition beyond the blockchain space and into mainstream arenas. The exchange appears to be attempting to rebuild its image after facing regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges. The crypto exchange is also expanding to other markets, including Thailand and the EU.

In 2023, the New York Attorney General sued KuCoin for operating without registration, which was followed by US criminal charges alleging unlicensed money transmission and weak anti-money laundering controls in 2024. KuCoin pleaded guilty in January 2025, paying $300 million (about Rs. 2,500 crore) in penalties and exiting the US market for two years.

The exchange was also banned in India, Canada, and the Netherlands. In response, KuCoin shifted its headquarters to the Seychelles, strengthening its compliance, and appointed B.C Wong to guide its push for a more regulated global presence.

The deal with Adam Scott places KuCoin among a growing list of crypto companies that have turned to sports to boost their credibility and mainstream appeal. In recent years, several high-profile athletes have become ambassadors for cryptocurrency brands.

Lionel Messi partnered with Socios.com as a global brand ambassador, Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with Binance for an exclusive NFT collaboration, and LeBron James entered into a multi-year partnership with Crypto.com to promote educational initiatives.

