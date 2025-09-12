Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Amidst eSIM Compliance Hurdles

Apple is reportedly working with local authorities to resolve the issues related to eSIM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 18:40 IST
Apple Reportedly Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Amidst eSIM Compliance Hurdles

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone Air (pictured) runs on Apple's latest A19 Pro chip

Highlights
  • iPhone Air has an eSIM-only design
  • iPhone Air weighs 165 grams
  • Sale of new iPhone models will start on September 19
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone Air was launched at it's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The company's thinnest iPhone, which is 5.6mm thick, has an embedded SIM-only (eSIM) design that allows for a slightly bigger battery. The iPhone 17 Air is currently up for pre-orders in more than 63 countries, but Apple could delay shipments of the new iPhone Air in China due to regulatory hurdles involving the use of eSIM technology. The Cupertino-based company appears to be working with local authorities to resolve the issue.

Apple Yet to Provide a Launch Timeline for the iPhone Air in China 

As per a report by The South China Morning Post, Apple has postponed the release of iPhone Air in China due to regulatory issues related to the device's eSIM requirement. As of Friday, Apple reportedly updated the iPhone Air ordering page for mainland China, removing the original launch timeline and replacing it with a message stating that “release information will be updated later.” Initially, pre-orders were set to go live at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST) on Friday, with deliveries scheduled to begin on September 19.

Apple representatives reportedly told Chinese media that it is “working closely with regulatory authorities to bring it to China as soon as possible.” The company reportedly said that three major state-owned telecom operators, China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, will support eSIM, though the exact timing depends on regulatory clearance. Previously, Apple only partnered with China Unicom for eSIM functionality.

China Mobile reportedly confirmed that it had “enabled eSIM services for mobile phones,” but noted that the official launch date would be shared separately. The commercial roll-out of China Telecom's eSIM function is reportedly pending final approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and is expected “very soon.”

The iPhone Air, which has a 5.6mm thick profile and weighs 165 grams, uses eSIM technology. Remaining iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are on schedule in China, with pre-orders starting Friday evening and availability from September 19, as listed on Apple's website.

The iPhone Air is currently up for pre-orders in several markets, including India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. It runs on an A19 Pro chip and boasts a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. It is advertised to provide up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset has a 48-megapixel rear camera unit and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone Air, iPhone, Apple, iPhone 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Are AI Chatbots Safe for Your Kids? FTC Launches Probe Into OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Others
Realme Could Be Working on Clip-Style Earbuds, Patent Application Shows

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Amidst eSIM Compliance Hurdles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  5. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery and This Snapdragon Chip
  6. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
  8. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  9. Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  10. The Bengal Files OTT Release: Know All About This Political Drama
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Say Solar Flares Are Hotter Than Expected, Could Reach 108 Million Degrees
  2. Artiste OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Telugu-Language Crime Thriller
  3. Borderlands 4 Becomes Series' Biggest Steam Launch Ever With Over 200,000 Concurrent Players
  4. Meesha Is Now Streaming on Sun NXT: All About This Malayalam Survival Drama
  5. KuCoin Taps Golfer Adam Scott as First Global Brand Ambassador
  6. Poco M7 Plus 5G to Be Available in New 4GB RAM Variant in India on September 22
  7. Realme Could Be Working on Clip-Style Earbuds, Patent Application Shows
  8. The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Apple Reportedly Delays iPhone Air Launch in China Amidst eSIM Compliance Hurdles
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »