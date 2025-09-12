Apple's iPhone Air was launched at it's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The company's thinnest iPhone, which is 5.6mm thick, has an embedded SIM-only (eSIM) design that allows for a slightly bigger battery. The iPhone 17 Air is currently up for pre-orders in more than 63 countries, but Apple could delay shipments of the new iPhone Air in China due to regulatory hurdles involving the use of eSIM technology. The Cupertino-based company appears to be working with local authorities to resolve the issue.

Apple Yet to Provide a Launch Timeline for the iPhone Air in China

As per a report by The South China Morning Post, Apple has postponed the release of iPhone Air in China due to regulatory issues related to the device's eSIM requirement. As of Friday, Apple reportedly updated the iPhone Air ordering page for mainland China, removing the original launch timeline and replacing it with a message stating that “release information will be updated later.” Initially, pre-orders were set to go live at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST) on Friday, with deliveries scheduled to begin on September 19.

Apple representatives reportedly told Chinese media that it is “working closely with regulatory authorities to bring it to China as soon as possible.” The company reportedly said that three major state-owned telecom operators, China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, will support eSIM, though the exact timing depends on regulatory clearance. Previously, Apple only partnered with China Unicom for eSIM functionality.

China Mobile reportedly confirmed that it had “enabled eSIM services for mobile phones,” but noted that the official launch date would be shared separately. The commercial roll-out of China Telecom's eSIM function is reportedly pending final approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and is expected “very soon.”

The iPhone Air, which has a 5.6mm thick profile and weighs 165 grams, uses eSIM technology. Remaining iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are on schedule in China, with pre-orders starting Friday evening and availability from September 19, as listed on Apple's website.

The iPhone Air is currently up for pre-orders in several markets, including India, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. It runs on an A19 Pro chip and boasts a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. It is advertised to provide up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset has a 48-megapixel rear camera unit and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera.