12A Railway Colony Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Directed by Nani Kasaragadda, 12A Railway Colony is a Telugu-based movie on thriller and suspense. It was released on November 21, 2025. The movie is set against the backdrop of Warangal, and it shows a layered story that revolves around the ordinary people who get caught in different circumstances. The story follows a murder investigation after an unexpected happening that disrupts the routine life of the couple. The title tells about the 12 A Railway Colony, which is a quiet residential settlement whose walls have seen lies, secrets, and hidden lies.

When and Where to Watch

12 A Railway Colony was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and is now on OTT Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a glimpse of 12A Railways Colony provides a tense, atmospheric thriller occupied by shadows, eerie music, and a fast-cut glance of the perils. It shows Karthik, played by Allari Naresh, who is an ordinary man who lives a peaceful life in the colony. His life begins to get crushed after a series of unusual events. There is a mysterious parcel, political tensions and the main lead gets scared and attempts to go away with the suspicion. The visual gets intense and there is a police officer who tries to investigate the case from every angle and tries to find the sinister lies under the surface.

Cast and Crew

Allari Naresh and Kamakshi Bhaskarla are the main leads in the movie. The director of the movie is Nani Kasaragadda. The other actors are P. Sai Kumar, Anish Kuruvilla, Viva Harsha, Jeevan Kumar Naidu, Getup Srinu, Gagan Vihari, Saddam, Madhumani J, Abhirami and others.

Reception

The movie has been a hit in theatres with perfect reviews on it. It has an IMDb rating of 2.5 out of 5.