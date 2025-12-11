Technology News
Motorola Hints at Book-Style Foldable Smartphone That Could Compete With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Motorola currently has various vertically folding clamshell-style phones in its portfolio.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 14:10 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

Highlights
  • Motorola could launch a book-like foldable
  • Motorola unveiled Motorola Razr 60 series earlier this year
  • Motorola Razr 60 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset
Motorola appears to be exploring a new form factor for its upcoming foldable phones. In an image of the invitation for Motorola's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) invitation, the Lenovo-owned company has hinted at a potential foldable device that might feature a book-style foldable design. The upcoming device could be similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, and compete with the book-style foldable. So far, Motorola has only launched vertically folding devices under its Razr lineup. The company released its Motorola Razr 60 series earlier this year and Razr 50 models in 2024.

Motorola Could Introduce a Book-Style Foldable at CES 2026

Several journalists and X users, including Android Headlines editor Alex Maxham, received a package from Motorola along with a CES 2026 invitation. Inside the box is an invitation to the company's CES display (Lenovo Tech World) and a wooden flip book. The box bears the text, 'Every fold reveals a possibility.'

The package strongly hints at a new form factor in development. The invite reads, "We're getting ready to unfold a new perspective at Lenovo Tech World, set to take place on January 6." This indicates that Motorola could be gearing up to unveil a book-style foldable smartphone during the annual trade show.

So far, Motorola's foldable phones have only included vertically folding clamshell-style phones. This development comes at a time when the foldable market is intensifying, with rivals like Samsung and Huawei launching the triple-screen folding smartphone. Motorola's purported foldable smartphone will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and Google's Pixel Fold smartphones.

The Lenovo sub-brand unveiled the Motorola Razr 60 series earlier this year. The Razr 60 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The Razr 60, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Razr 60 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, while the Ultra model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Razr 60 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The Razr 60 Ultra is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Launches MCP Servers to Let AI Agents Connect to Third-Party Data Sources
Redmi 15C 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Features

