Steal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sophie Turner Starrer Movie Online?

Steal is a high-octane heist thriller featuring Sophie Turner in one of her most intense and

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 22:00 IST
Steal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sophie Turner Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Steal: Sophie Turner stars in thrilling series about financial robbery

Highlights
  • Steal stars Sophie Turner in a powerful heist-driven performance
  • Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 21, 2026
  • A high-pressure thriller involving billions in pension funds
Steal is a thrilling series of Sophie Turner that is soon going to be on OTT. It is a high-octane thriller based on a heist in which the main character is played by Sophie Turner. It makes a powerful comeback of Sophie in the form of a gripping and emotionally set narrative. Within the high pressure of financial crime, the series follows the ordinary employee who gets trapped in the dangerous robbery that puts in danger, billions of pension funds.

When and Where to Watch

Steal can be seen on Januaray 21, 2026 on the OTT Amazon Prime.

Trailer and Plot

As for the Teaser of Steal, this has not been disclosed to the public yet. Still, Amazon Prime Video over the weekend released first-look photos and teaser bits that include some steely, dramatic moments from Turner and the rest of the cast in what seems to be a massive heist storyline. The glimpses are tense and cinematic, immersing viewers in the visuals that underpin both the crime and character dramas at play in the series. Steal is a heist thriller starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as Zara, an ordinary worker at banking firm Lochmill Capital. What should have been an ordinary day at the office turns violent and surreal as Zara and her colleague Luke are plunged into a brutal, unforeseen robbery, aimed at the pension funds the firm manages.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Sophie Turner as Zara, and Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd in prominent roles. The series, from Drama Republic, is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald and executive produced by Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, and produced by Nuala O'Leary under Amazon MGM Studios.

Reception

Steal is getting a good reception for its content on social media. There is no IMDb rating for it yet.

 

