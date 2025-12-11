Technology News
China Launches Three Long March Rockets in Under 19 Hours, Setting New National Record

China achieved a historic space milestone by launching three Long March rockets within 19 hours, deploying broadband, reconnaissance, and communications satellites, and setting a new national record for launch cadence.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 19:54 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

China achieved a record triple rocket launch in 19 hours, enhancing satellite capabilities

Highlights
  • China launched three rockets in under 19 hours, achieving a new record
  • Rapid launches boost satellite networks, reinforce space assets
  • Long March rockets power China’s expanding orbital ambitions in 2025
The space agency in China has made a new breakthrough. It had put up three Long March rockets  in less than 19 hours, the most rockets put up in a day in the history of the country. The frenzy of liftoffs increased the number of orbital missions of China to 83, surpassing the 68 of the previous year. Such a fast pace underscores the increasing pace of China launching networks and space capabilities.

Details of the Three Missions

As per news reports, the initial launch was reported on Dec. 8, 22:11 GMT (Dec. 9 local), in which a Long March 6A was launched into orbit at Taiyuan, carrying a set of satellites to expand Chinese broadband internet (China) under its new constellation, called Guowang. Several hours later, a Long March 4B took off the Jiuquan, launching the Yaogan-47 remote-sensing satellite (military payload, classified). This chain started with a Long March 3B on 9 Dec. at 15:08 GMT, which launched the TJSW-22 communications technology satellite. The three launches were all on Dec. 9 Beijing time.

Record Launch Cadence

The state space contractor known as China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) rejoiced over the accomplishment. The officials said that this was the third successful launch of the Long March rockets in China today, and it was a record with three launches in a day. The series of missions highlights the fact that China has invested in the infrastructure of space, such as communication and reconnaissance satellites. (To put it into perspective, 2025 has recorded more than 150 launches at SpaceX in the US, though it is a national record by China on its own launching fleet.)

 

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China space, Long March, rocket launch, satellite, Guowang, CASC, space record
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
Astronomers Spot the Longest Gamma-Ray Burst Ever Seen: What You Need to Know

