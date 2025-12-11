Murder Report (2025): A Dark Korean Crime Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video

Murder Report (2025) enters the disturbing realm of Yeong Hoon, a relentless serial killer who murdered 11 people. Directed by Young-Jun Cho and written by himself, the film plunges into a tantalising mind game when Yeong Hoon manages to give a rare interview to a reporter (Seon Joo) desperate for the scoop that will revive her career. The film combines slow-burn tension, emotional weight, and sharp suspense. This South Korean thriller would be thrilling to watch, too.

When and Where to Watch Murder Report

Murder Report is now streaming on Prime Video India and BMS Stream. Viewers can rent the film on both those platforms.

Trailer and Plot of Murder Report

The trailer sets an ominous mood as Yeong Hoon's tranquil discussion escalates into a high-strung psychological showdown. When she begins to discover disturbing memories and ancient, unknown desires in Seon Joo's psyche, the extreme world that appears in front of her becomes a world of crime, feelings, and strong human conflict.

Cast and Crew of Murder Report

Directed and written by Young-Jun Cho, the film stars Jung Sung-il as Yeong Hoon, the frightful serial killer, and Cho Yeo-jeong as Seon Joo, a veteran reporter chasing after her hottest scoop, along with Kim Tae-Han in a supporting role that adds to the emotional layers of the tale.

Reception of Murder Report

Murder Report With an IMDb rating of 6.6/10, Murder Report racks up the good views from the crime thriller lovers.