Murder Report (2025): A Dark Korean Crime Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video
Murder Report (2025) enters the disturbing realm of Yeong Hoon, a relentless serial killer who murdered 11 people. Directed by Young-Jun Cho and written by himself, the film plunges into a tantalising mind game when Yeong Hoon manages to give a rare interview to a reporter (Seon Joo) desperate for the scoop that will revive her career. The film combines slow-burn tension, emotional weight, and sharp suspense. This South Korean thriller would be thrilling to watch, too.
Murder Report is now streaming on Prime Video India and BMS Stream. Viewers can rent the film on both those platforms.
The trailer sets an ominous mood as Yeong Hoon's tranquil discussion escalates into a high-strung psychological showdown. When she begins to discover disturbing memories and ancient, unknown desires in Seon Joo's psyche, the extreme world that appears in front of her becomes a world of crime, feelings, and strong human conflict.
Directed and written by Young-Jun Cho, the film stars Jung Sung-il as Yeong Hoon, the frightful serial killer, and Cho Yeo-jeong as Seon Joo, a veteran reporter chasing after her hottest scoop, along with Kim Tae-Han in a supporting role that adds to the emotional layers of the tale.
Murder Report With an IMDb rating of 6.6/10, Murder Report racks up the good views from the crime thriller lovers.
