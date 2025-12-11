Technology News
ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole

Astronomers observed the supermassive black hole in galaxy NGC 3783 ejecting ultra-fast winds after a powerful X-ray flare. The outflow reached nearly 20% the speed of light, offering rare insights into how black holes shape their host galaxies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Space

lack hole in NGC 3783 blasts matter at 20% light speed

Highlights
  • X-ray flare triggered winds moving at nearly 20% the speed of light •
  • Magnetic field snap launched unprecedented ultra-fast black hole outflow
  • Discovery reveals how black holes shape galaxy growth over time T
This time, astronomers have observed the black hole in galaxy NGC 3783 with a mass of approximately 30 million solar masses expelling matter at approximately 20 per cent the speed of light. Based on ESA XRISM and XMM-Newton X-ray telescopes, they observed a burst of X-ray an hour later and then some hours later, ultra-fast winds moving debris at approximately 134 million miles per hour. The outflow, which was caused by this flare, is unprecedented, and it changes the dynamics of black holes.

Unleashing a Cosmic Storm

According to the paper, the team first saw a brief, intense X-ray blast erupt from the galaxy's nucleus, then detected a gale of charged gas whipping outward at ~60,000 km/s (≈134 million mph). Researchers compare the burst to a titanic version of the Sun's coronal mass ejection: tangled magnetic fields around the black hole suddenly snapped and "untwisted," launching the plasmasciencedaily.com. By comparison, even the Sun's largest flares eject plasma at only a few million miles per hour, underlining how gargantuan this black hole storm is.

Cosmic Feedback and Galaxy Evolution

Blasts like this help explain how supermassive black holes influence their host galaxies. Lightweight jets and winds are capable of blowing out gas, and thus they might be used to stop star formation, or they can compress clouds, leading to the creation of new stars. Scientists observe that the studies of such active galactic nucleus (AGN) events, which look a little windy, are crucial in learning how black holes control the growth of galaxies with time. This live view of a black hole in its temper tantrum is a glimpse of the complicated process of self-feedback that forms galaxies in the universe.

 

Further reading: Science, Research, Blackhole, Galaxy, Space
