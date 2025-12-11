Technology News
English Edition

Poco M8 Pro Battery, Connectivity Specifications Leaked via US FCC Listing

Poco M8 Pro could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2025 19:19 IST
Poco M8 Pro Battery, Connectivity Specifications Leaked via US FCC Listing

The successor to the Poco M7 Pro (pictured) could arrive soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco M8 Pro has appeared on the US FCC website
  • The listing for the Poco M8 Pro tells us about its battery specifications
  • The Poco M8 Pro could be equipped with a 6,330mAh battery
Advertisement

Poco could be working on a new smartphone that could join the company's budget smartphone lineup, according to a report. The purported Poco M8 Pro has now been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, along with some of its battery and connectivity specifications. The Poco M8 Pro could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The handset was also spotted on the IMEI platform, which suggests it could be launched soon. 

Poco M8 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

A device with the ID 2AFZZPC8BG has been listed on the US FCC website (via TheTechOutlook) and it gives us a look at the specifications of the purported Poco M8 Pro. It bears the model number 2510EPC8BG, and it is the global variant of the smartphone, which could arrive as a rebadged version of one of the handsets in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. 

The entry reveals that the phone will be available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It also appears to be running on Android 15, which means it could arrive with the company's HyperOS 2 user interface.

Connectivity options of the Poco M8 Pro are expected to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC, according to the listing on the FCC website. The handset is expected to be equipped with a 6,330mAh battery with the model number BM6J, while the MDY-19-EX reportedly pertains to a 100W charger.

We can expect the Poco M8 Pro to be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Poco M7 Pro (Review) model. That handset has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 5,110mAh battery, and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.  

The publication also spotted the same model number on the IMEI platform, along with the Poco M8 Pro name. While this is a sign that the phone could be launched soon, the company has yet to announce any plans to bring the handset to global markets, including India.

Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Eye catching design
  • Good main rear camera
  • Improved selfie camera
  • Good battery life and 45W charging
  • Bad
  • 2 years of OS updates
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Average low-light performance
Read detailed Poco M7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M8 Pro, Poco M8 Pro Specifications, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000: Vivo V60e, Oppo K13 Turbo, More
Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
Poco M8 Pro Battery, Connectivity Specifications Leaked via US FCC Listing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  5. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  6. Motorola Teases a Book-Style Foldable Device That Could Arrive at CES 2026
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Features
  8. ChatGPT Can Now Complete Tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat
  9. Neutrino Detectors Reimagined: A New Path to Discovering Light Dark Matter
  10. Vivo X200T Key Specifications Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Neutrino Detectors May Unlock the Search for Light Dark Matter, Physicists Say
  2. Uranus and Neptune May Be Rocky Worlds Not Ice Giants, New Research Shows
  3. Steal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sophie Turner Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Murder Report (2025): A Dark Korean Crime Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. 12A Railway Colony Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. China Launches Three Long March Rockets in Under 19 Hours, Setting New National Record
  7. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  8. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  9. Poco M8 Pro Battery, Connectivity Specifications Leaked via US FCC Listing
  10. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »