Poco could be working on a new smartphone that could join the company's budget smartphone lineup, according to a report. The purported Poco M8 Pro has now been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, along with some of its battery and connectivity specifications. The Poco M8 Pro could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The handset was also spotted on the IMEI platform, which suggests it could be launched soon.

Poco M8 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

A device with the ID 2AFZZPC8BG has been listed on the US FCC website (via TheTechOutlook) and it gives us a look at the specifications of the purported Poco M8 Pro. It bears the model number 2510EPC8BG, and it is the global variant of the smartphone, which could arrive as a rebadged version of one of the handsets in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series.

The entry reveals that the phone will be available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It also appears to be running on Android 15, which means it could arrive with the company's HyperOS 2 user interface.

Connectivity options of the Poco M8 Pro are expected to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and NFC, according to the listing on the FCC website. The handset is expected to be equipped with a 6,330mAh battery with the model number BM6J, while the MDY-19-EX reportedly pertains to a 100W charger.

We can expect the Poco M8 Pro to be a slightly upgraded version of the existing Poco M7 Pro (Review) model. That handset has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 5,110mAh battery, and it is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The publication also spotted the same model number on the IMEI platform, along with the Poco M8 Pro name. While this is a sign that the phone could be launched soon, the company has yet to announce any plans to bring the handset to global markets, including India.