Technology News
loading

FTX Implosion: From Bankruptcy to Hacking, What's Happening at the Troubled Crypto Exchange?

The unravelling of FTX, the once-giant crypto exchange is sending shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 14 November 2022 13:12 IST
FTX Implosion: From Bankruptcy to Hacking, What's Happening at the Troubled Crypto Exchange?

FTX had entered into a number of sports-related deals

Highlights
  • FTX confirmed Saturday there had been unauthorised access
  • Royal Bahamas Police Force said Sunday it is investigating FTX
  • Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments

The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been “unauthorised access” and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.

The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Here's a look at the company's collapse so far:

Why did FTX go bankrupt?

Customers fled the exchange over fears about whether FTX had sufficient capital, and it agreed to sell itself to rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. But the deal fell through while Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet was still pending.

FTX had valued its assets between $10 billion (roughly Rs. 81,100 crore) to $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,05,660 crore), and listed more than 130 affiliated companies around the world, according to its bankruptcy filing.

FTX and dozens of affiliated companies — including founder Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research — filed the bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday.

The week's developments marked a shocking turn of events for Bankman-Fried, who was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble. He was recently estimated to be worth $23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,86,600 crore) and has been a prominent political donor to Democrats.

Was it hacked, too?

FTX confirmed Saturday there had been unauthorised access to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds — a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn't rule out.

Exactly how much money is involved is unclear, but analytics firm Elliptic estimated Saturday that $477 million (roughly Rs. 3,870 crore) was missing from the exchange. FTX's new CEO John Ray III said it was switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers' assets.

Is my Bitcoin safe?

People who own Bitcoin should be OK if they keep them off exchanges such as FTX that effectively work as a “crypto-casino gambling website,” said Cory Klippsten, the CEO of financial services firm Swan Bitcoin.

“Any exchange is a security risk," said Klippsten. Some are more reputable than others, but he said a better option is to take control of your digital assets. “With bitcoin, you have the option to take self-custody and take your coins off the exchange,” he said.

Is FTX under investigation?

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said Sunday it is investigating FTX, adding to the company's woes. The police force said in a statement Sunday it was working with Bahamas securities regulators to “investigate if any criminal misconduct occurred” involving the exchange, which had moved its headquarters to the Caribbean country last year.

Is anyone else investigating?

Even before the bankruptcy filing and missing funds, the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission began examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed, according to a person familiar with matter who spoke to The Associated Press last week on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details of the investigations publicly.

What are the repercussions?

Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of Bitcoin and other digital currencies have fallen. Politicians and regulators are calling for stricter oversight of the unwieldy industry. FTX said Saturday that it was moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new “cold wallet custodian,” which is essentially a way of storing assets offline without allowing remote control.

FTX had entered into a number of sports-related deals, some of which are crumbling. The NBA's Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX, and will rename the team's arena. Earlier Friday, Mercedes said it would immediately remove FTX logos from its Formula One cars.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman Fried
Shiba Inu Bill Payments Now Enabled in One of Dubai’s Highest Rated Hotels, Details Here
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

FTX Implosion: From Bankruptcy to Hacking, What's Happening at the Troubled Crypto Exchange?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly on Track, Capabilities Tipped
  2. How to Switch From Jio Prepaid to Postpaid
  3. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  4. iOS 16 Beta With 5G Support for Jio, Airtel in India Rolling Out to Users
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series, Oppo A1 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  8. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  9. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Buys Advertising Package for Starlink on Twitter
  2. Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023
  3. India Smartphone Shipment Declined by 10 Percent in July-September Quarter: IDC
  4. OnePlus Pad Said to Be in the Works Again, Company's First Tablet Tipped to Launch Next Year
  5. Asus Android 13 Global Rollout Plan Revealed, Zenfone 9 to Get Update First
  6. Pushwoosh Russian Software Disguised as American Discovered in US Army, CDC Apps
  7. CryptoCom CEO Tries to Reassure Investors; Says Balance Sheet Strong, Exchange Not in Trouble
  8. Global Crypto Meltdown: India Dodges Bullet Due to Cautious RBI, Government Policies
  9. WhatsApp Testing Companion Mode on Android; Do Not Disturb, Tablet Client in the Works: Reports
  10. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Announces Launch of Industry Recovery Fund
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.