OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year

An OpenAI executive reportedly confirmed that the company's first AI device will be revealed in the second half of 2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s team working on the devices has also hired a designer from Apple

Highlights
  • The AI device is not likely to be shipped this year
  • OpenAI could introduce the first of its devices in 2027
  • It is said the company is building three different devices
OpenAI might be operating ahead of schedule when it comes to its hardware development. As per a report, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is planning to unveil its first AI device later this year. While no details about what the device is have been shared, it is purported to be an audio-focused wearable. The ChatGPT-maker's first hardware will reportedly not be ready to ship this year, however, with an expected timeline said to be early 2027. Notably, the company is said to be working on three different gadgets.

OpenAI Could Showcase Its First AI Device in 2026

According to an Axios report, the AI giant is gearing up for an unveiling event for its first-ever hardware in the second half of this year. The information was shared by Chris Lehane, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer, who told the publication that the company was “on track” to reveal its first AI device later this year. The executive did not provide a specific timeline for when it could arrive.

Much has been claimed by the rumour mills about the company's ongoing hardware project. The OpenAI-Jony Ive collaboration is said to be working on three different devices, one of which is said to be a wearable, even as company CEO Sam Altman has denied it in the past. Another is said to be a tabletop device that works completely on voice command, while the third is said to be an AI Pen. The functionality or features of any of the devices are difficult to gauge at this point.

In December 2025, a rumour claimed that the devices had reached the vendor selection process. Upon the finalisation of the manufacturing partner and the location, mass production of the hardware would begin. The report at the time had claimed that OpenAI and Ive selected Foxconn over Luxshare and had decided on Vietnam as the production location.

Separately, a 9to5mac report stated that OpenAI and Ive's design team, working on these hardware projects, had hired Janum Trivedi, an interface designer who previously worked at Apple between 2019 and 2021. The individual reportedly developed many key features for the company, including Split View, Multitasking Drag & Drop, iPad Pointer Gestures, and other interface elements for iPadOS 15. He has also worked at Netflix and The Browser Company. His last stint was at Airbnb.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, Jony I've, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed

