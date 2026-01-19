Technology News
Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds

ISS experiments show microgravity changes virus-bacteria evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 18:34 IST
Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds

Photo Credit: Wikimedia commons

ISS study finds virus-bacteria interactions behave differently in microgravity than on Earth

Highlights
  • Viruses infected bacteria differently on the ISS than on Earth
  • Microgravity altered infection speed, growth, and mutations
  • Study offers clues for antibiotic resistance solutions
Astronomers discovered that when viruses infected bacteria were dropped to the International Space Station (ISS), they reacted and grew differently than on Earth. This study was led by Phil Huss, who examined how microgravity affects the dynamics of virus and bacteria in space. These findings are quite notable as they tell us that the tiniest evolutionary processes can be changed by the unique space environment, and offer information for both space biology and the health of humans on our planet.

How the Experiment Conducted

As per Science Daily, Scientists used T7 phages, a type of virus which infects E.coli bacteria and then checked the interactions among them in space with the same experiment held on Earth. The nature and timeline of the infection was completely different on Earth and Space. These differences are linked to how microgravity creates an influence on the bacteria. Also this affects the physical dynamism of the viruses when staying on the host.

Through genome sequencing, researchers found genetic mutations in both viruses and bacteria when interacting on space and Earth separately. The viruses in space developed the ability to attach to the bacterial cells, whereas the bacteria in space adapted the mutations that might help them to resist the infection of the viruses and survive in microgravity milieu.

More Insights on the Adaptations

Further, using deep mutational scanning it was found that there is a difference in the receptor binding protein of the virus that locks onto the bacteria to facilitate infection. Some of these changes were found in the enhanced activity of the drug resistant E. coli strains which suggests that the study of virus evolution in space can help in the phage therapies on Earth.

In a nutshell, the study focuses on how microgravity interaction of viruses and bacteria can help in the study of phage therapies on Earth too and this could be helpful for antibiotic resistance.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Viruses-bacteria Interaction, Viruses, genetic mutations, infection
