Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. A company executive recently confirmed the moniker “Realme P4 Power 5G”, which was earlier expected to launch as the Realme P5. A dedicated microsite for the handset is currently live on an e-commerce platform in the country, confirming its availability. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the exact launch date, it has teased the design and colour options that the phone will be offered in. Moreover, the box price in India of the smartphone has surfaced online, along with its key specifications. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Colourways, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has leaked what appears to be an image of the retail box of the upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G. In the image, the box price of the smartphone is set at Rs. 37,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, as the box prices of phones in India are usually set higher than their actual retail prices, the Realme P4 Power 5G might sell at a lower price in the country. The leaker also claims that the Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India on January 29.

Exclusive 💫



realme p4 power (12/256GB) BOX MRP is ₹37,999 :



• ⁠6.78” 144hz 4D curve + AMOLED

• MTK 7400 Ultra

• ⁠HyperVision+ AI chip

• 50MP OIS Main + 8 MP UW

• 16MP front

• 10,001mAh + 80W

• IP68/69, Plastic Frame , 219gm

• ⁠3 Years of OS + 4 years of security… pic.twitter.com/vrXPxH3gca — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) January 19, 2026

Additionally, Realme has updated the dedicated microsite for the Realme P4 Power 5G on Flipkart, teasing the phone's design and colourways. The handset appears with a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

The image shows the handset with a dual tone rear panel and a flat frame. A power button and volume rockers appear on the right side of the smartphone, while the left side could be left clean. It will be available for purchase in India in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways.

The Realme P4 Power 5G will ship in India with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The Chinese tech firm promises that the upcoming smartphone will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. On the back, the handset is teased to feature a Precision Energy Loop, a Flash Dart Emblem, and a matte panel. More details about the Realme P4 Power 5G are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In terms of specifications, the Realme P4 Power 5G will reportedly be backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch 4D curved AMOLED display, which might deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The phone might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip.

In the camera department, the Realme P4 Power 5G is said to carry a 50-megapixel main shooter on the back with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could also sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, the handset might ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and a plastic frame, while weighing about 219g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.