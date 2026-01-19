Honor Magic 8 Pro Air was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Friday, along with the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, during its January 2026 launch event. Honor's new Magic 8 series handsets will go on sale in the country via the company's website. The new Magic 8 Pro Air will be available for purchase in four colourways, while the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design ships in two colour options. The Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the other hand, the Magic 8 Pro Air is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Price, Availability

Pricing for the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air starts at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB+256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and CNY 5,599 (about Rs. 73,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 78,000).

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design price in China starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the base 16GB+512GB configuration. The top-end variant is priced at CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,17,000), and it has 24GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

The new Honor Magic 8 series handsets will go on sale on January 23 in China via the Honor online store. While the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is offered in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will ship in Moonlight Stone and Slate Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air features a 64-megapixel telephoto camera on the back.

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air supports one physical and one eSIM. The phone runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It is equipped with a 6.31-inch (1,216x2,640 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR content. The phone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It features a Mali G1-Ultra MC12 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) main shooter with optical image stabilisation. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel (f/2.6) periscope telephoto camera on the back. The Magic 8 Pro Air sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone can shoot up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps.

It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, a hall sensor, an IR blaster, an e-compass, a gyroscope, a gravity sensor, and a colour temperature sensor.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 150.5x71.9×6.1mm in dimensions and weighs about 155g.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Specifications, Features

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is a dual SIM phone that also runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10. It sports a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1,256x2,808 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and support for HDR content. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, offering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. The handset features an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 24GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design features a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.6) periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It can record up to 4K resolution videos at 120 fps.

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The handset is IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated for dust and water resistance. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. It measures 161.15x75x8.45mm in dimensions, while weighing about 239g.