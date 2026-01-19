Technology News
JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers

All of the new JioHotstar monthly plans will come into effect beginning January 28.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The monthly plans will co-exist with the quarterly and annual JioHotstar plans

Highlights
  • JioHotstar's monthly plans in India start at Rs. 79 per month
  • Premium plan offers 4K streaming on four devices simultaneously
  • The new plans will come into effect beginning January 28
JioHotstar on Monday announced a revised subscription structure for new users, introducing monthly plans across all tiers starting from as little as Rs. 79 per month. As per the streaming platform, this move is aimed at making the platform and its content more accessible, while also aligning pricing with changing viewing habits and rising large-screen consumption of JioHotstar. The new structure brings monthly JioHotstar plans, which will be available alongside the existing quarterly and annual options.

JioHotstar Monthly Plans

JioHotstar will continue to offer three subscription tiers — Mobile, Super, and Premium. The former two are ad-supported plans, which means that while consumers get access to JioHotstar content, they will still see advertisements, the streaming platform said in a press note.

  Mobile     Super     Premium    
Billing Cycle Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual Monthly Quarterly Annual
New Prices Rs. 79 Rs. 149 Rs. 499 Rs. 149 Rs. 349 Rs. 1,099 Rs. 299 Rs. 699 Rs. 2,199
No. of devices 1 mobile device at a time 1 mobile device at a time 1 mobile device at a time Access up to 2 devices at a time Access up to 2 devices at a time Access up to 2 devices at a time Access up to 4 devices at a time Access up to 4 devices at a time Access up to 4 devices at a time
Ad Experience Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-supported Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows Ad-free entertainment, except for live sports and other live shows
Content Access All content, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on. All content, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on. All content, except Hollywood. Hollywood available as an add-on. All content across mobile, web, and supported devices. All content across mobile, web, and supported devices. All content across mobile, web, and supported devices. All content across mobile, web, and devices. All content across mobile, web, and supported devices. All content across mobile, web, and supported devices.
Hollywood Add-on Rs. 49 Rs. 129 Rs. 399 Included in base pack Included in base pack Included in base pack Included in base pack Included in base pack Included in base pack

The Mobile plan allows them to watch JioHotstar on one mobile-only device at a time, priced at Rs. 79 per month. It is also available as part of a quarterly and annual subscription, priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 499, respectively. It offers streaming in 720p HD resolution.

The JioHotstar Mobile plan, notably, does not include Hollywood content, which is offered as an add-on. This add-on costs Rs. 49 per month. It can also be bundled as a quarterly and annual plan, priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 399, respectively.

On the other hand, the Super plan allows consumers to stream content on two devices simultaneously, in 1080p full HD resolution. All content is available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices. This plan starts at Rs. 149 per month, while it is priced at Rs. 349 and Rs. 1,099 for the quarterly and yearly subscriptions.

The highest-costing subscription tier is the Premium plan, aimed at families and large-screen viewers. It is priced at Rs. 299 per month, while quarterly and yearly plans cost Rs. 699 and Rs. 2,199, respectively. It allows simultaneous streaming on up to four devices in 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. Viewers can enjoy ad-free content across JioHotstar's library, except for live sports and other live shows, which continue to be ad-supported.

Hollywood content is bundled in the base pack with the JioHotstar Super and Premium plans. All of the monthly plans will come into effect beginning January 28.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
