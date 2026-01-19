Technology News
English Edition

Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket

AMD and Nvidia’s mid-range GPU prices have reportedly witnessed a spike in recent days.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 18:44 IST
Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Liam Briese

The global RAM shortage is said to be caused by increased demand by AI companies for data centres

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SSD prices have seen a bigger uptick in recent months
  • A 2TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus is now priced at $440
  • Component prices are said to increase indefinitely
Advertisement

The ongoing global RAM shortage has reportedly started impacting the prices of GPUs, Solid State Drives and other storage drives. As per the report, the products listed in online and offline stores have witnessed a sharp uptick in the last couple of months. The price hike is being attributed to the RAM shortage due to the usage of memory components and NAND chips in them. Notably, the scarcity has mainly affected the consumer market, with recently launched devices seeing a higher starting price compared to their predecessor.

After RAM, GPUs and SSDs Are Also Getting Expensive

According to an Ars Technica report, the GPU and storage drive prices have already started creeping up, and further increase is possible. The concerns developed last week after Asus, which is Nvidia's largest Add-in Board (AIB) manufacturer, told TechSpot that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti was placed in the “end-of-life” status due to supply shortage.

As Ars Technica explained, the move made sense for the company, given that the RTX 5070 Ti uses the same 16GB GDDR7 RAM and a custom (partially disabled) version of the Nvidia GB203 GPU chip, which is used in the pricier RTX 5080. At a time when the global RAM shortage has already crippled the supply chain, this prioritisation likely comes out of necessity rather than consumer demand.

The publication also claimed that, currently in the US, the RTX 5070 can be purchased for $570 (roughly Rs. 51,800) on its typical retail price of $549 (roughly Rs. 49,900). Similarly, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, which originally sold for $599 (roughly Rs. 54,430), is currently available for approximately $750 (roughly Rs. 68,150). While the price hike is not as severe as RAM prices, the increase was reportedly noted within the last 30 days.

The trend for SSD is said to be worse. It is said that a standard 1TB M.2 SSD from any major company is currently available at around $150 (roughly Rs. 13,600). In comparison, the publication said a 1TB WD Blue drive was priced at $135 (roughly Rs. 12,270) earlier this month. Moving up, a 2TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus is currently selling for $440 (roughly Rs. 39,990), as opposed to its listed price of $177 (roughly Rs. 16,100). The report also added that finding a 4TB option from any recognisable company is a tough task due to absurd pricing or them being out of stock.

With component prices witnessing a steep uptick just one month into 2026, and experts predicting the hikes to persist throughout the year, this year's PC and laptop prices are likely to be significantly impacted. Consumers planning an upgrade this year, and not in any urgency, are recommended to exercise patience.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: RAM Shortage, GPU, SSD, Storage, RAM price hike, GPU price hike, SSD price hike
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6

Related Stories

Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  2. Global RAM Shortage Is Now Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  3. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  4. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  5. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launched At These Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
  7. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  8. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Chipset, Display Details Revealed in New Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Spotted in Leaked SIM Tray Images
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines
#Latest Stories
  1. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
  4. Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launched Alongside Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
  8. Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
  9. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  10. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »