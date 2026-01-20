Technology News
Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways

The Google Pixel 10a will be launched on March 5, the report suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 09:40 IST
Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways

The Pixel 10a is the purported successor to the Google Pixel 9a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a pricing is reported to remain unchanged this year
  • It may launch in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways
  • Pixel 10a could feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
The Google Pixel 10a is expected to launch soon as the follow-up to the Pixel 9a, which debuted in March 2025. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to confirm the handset, several details about its pricing, RAM and storage configurations, and colourways have been leaked. According to a report, the Google Pixel 10a will be available in two configurations, but is not expected to receive a price hike this year.

Google Pixel 10a Price, Colourways (Rumoured)

According to a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Google Pixel 10a will be offered in storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The purported handset is reported to be available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

Out of the four colour options, only the Obsidian shade appears to have been carried over from the previous generation. For comparison, the Pixel 9a came in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades and the same 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with 8GB of RAM.

As always, Obsidian is expected to be a shade of black, while Fog might be a light beige colour. The Lavender and Berry colourways may reportedly be shades of pastel purple and raspberry rose, respectively.

Moving on to the pricing, the Google Pixel 10a price in Europe is reported to start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB storage model may cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Google Pixel 10a Launch Date (Rumoured)

The report suggests that the Google Pixel 10a will be launched on March 5. The company is expected to open pre-orders on February 18 at around 6pm Central European Time (CET).

Google Pixel 10a Specifications (Rumoured)

The Pixel 10a recently passed Verizon's certification process, sporting a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The purported handset is said to pack a dual rear camera system, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the Pixel 10a is likely to feature a 13-megapixel shooter.

It is said to come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 10a will reportedly run on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, with up to seven years of software support. It may pack a 5,100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a launch, Google Pixel 10a price, Google Pixel 10a specifications, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display, Hands-Free Voice Controls: Price, Features

Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways
