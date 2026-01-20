The Google Pixel 10a is expected to launch soon as the follow-up to the Pixel 9a, which debuted in March 2025. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to confirm the handset, several details about its pricing, RAM and storage configurations, and colourways have been leaked. According to a report, the Google Pixel 10a will be available in two configurations, but is not expected to receive a price hike this year.

Google Pixel 10a Price, Colourways (Rumoured)

According to a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Google Pixel 10a will be offered in storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The purported handset is reported to be available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

Out of the four colour options, only the Obsidian shade appears to have been carried over from the previous generation. For comparison, the Pixel 9a came in Iris, Peony, Porcelain and Obsidian shades and the same 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with 8GB of RAM.

As always, Obsidian is expected to be a shade of black, while Fog might be a light beige colour. The Lavender and Berry colourways may reportedly be shades of pastel purple and raspberry rose, respectively.

Moving on to the pricing, the Google Pixel 10a price in Europe is reported to start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB storage model may cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

The report suggests that the Google Pixel 10a will be launched on March 5. The company is expected to open pre-orders on February 18 at around 6pm Central European Time (CET).

Google Pixel 10a Specifications (Rumoured)

The Pixel 10a recently passed Verizon's certification process, sporting a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The purported handset is said to pack a dual rear camera system, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the Pixel 10a is likely to feature a 13-megapixel shooter.

It is said to come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pixel 10a will reportedly run on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, with up to seven years of software support. It may pack a 5,100mAh battery.