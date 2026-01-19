Technology News
Infinix Note Edge Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC

Infinix Note Edge runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and will receive three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:20 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note Edge comes in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Shadow Black, and Silk Green shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Note Edge features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
  • The Infinix Note Edge offers a 50-megapixel rear camera and AI features
  • The handset includes JBL-tuned stereo speakers and IP65 protection
Infinix Note Edge has been launched as a slim mid-range smartphone that combines a large curved AMOLED display with a high-capacity battery and next-generation 5G support. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved screen, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, and ships with XOS 16 based on Android 16. It also includes a 50-megapixel rear camera, fast charging, and is slated to receive fairly long software support, considering the price segment.

Infinix Note Edge Price, Availability

Infinix Note Edge reportedly costs $200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) and is available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Shadow Black, and Silk Green colour options.

Infinix Note Edge Features, Specifications

Infinix Note Edge sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 2,800Hz instant touch response rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, PWM dimming up to 2160Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Infinix Note Edge is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with a Mali-G610 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs XOS 16 based on Android 16 and is promised three years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

The XOS 16 introduces a redesigned interface with layered visuals, semi-transparent elements, and adaptive animations aimed at smoother interactions. The system also supports AI-based features such as scene recognition in the camera, AI-assisted portraits, and cross-platform Live Photo transfer with iPhones using NFC, without requiring a network connection.

For photography, the Infinix Note Edge includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a dual flash setup. Camera modes include portrait, night, vlog, slow motion, time-lapse, panorama, document scan, and AI-assisted shooting modes. The front camera uses a 13-megapixel sensor with an 82-degree field of view. Video recording supports up to 2K resolution at 30fps, along with slow-motion video at 120fps in 720p.

The Infinix Note Edge packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also includes 10W reverse wired charging and a bypass charging mode designed to reduce heat during gaming. Infinix claims the battery can retain over 80 percent health after 2,000 charge cycles.

Connectivity options of the Infinix Note Edge include dual SIM support (Nano+Nano), 5.5G and 5G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, OTG support, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Audio features include dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, along with Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless Audio support. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and standard biometric protections. The phone also includes an infrared blaster and a full range of sensors, such as a gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, and light sensor.

The Infinix Note Edge carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. In terms of build, the handset has a slim body measuring 163.1×77.4×7.2mm. The Silk Green variant weighs 185g, while Shadow Black, Stellar Blue, and Lunar Titanium variants weigh 190g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Infinix Note Edge, Infinix Note Edge Launch, Infinix Note Edge Specifications, Infinix Note Lineup, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Enters Consolidation Phase as Crypto Investors Turn Cautious

Tech News in Hindi
