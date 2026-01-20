The OnePlus 15 was launched in global markets in Q4 2025, but details about its successor have already started to surface in early leaks from China. Tipsters have pointed to major upgrades across the camera, display, and battery. A new post on Weibo suggests that OnePlus is testing new hardware, including a high-resolution periscope camera, ultra-high refresh rate flat screens, and a much larger "Glacier" battery. These changes would make the OnePlus 16 a notable upgrade over the current flagship model.

OnePlus 16 Camera, Battery, and Display Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 16 is reportedly being tested with a 200-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. The sensor is said to be much larger than the one used in the OnePlus 15, possibly around the 1/1.x-inch range, which could significantly improve zoom quality and light capture if it makes it to the final product.

An earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus 16 could arrive with the same camera system as the Oppo Find N6, which is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 200-megapixel camera, along with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor to improve colour accuracy and image quality.

The rumoured OnePlus 16 is also said to be part of internal testing for flat displays with refresh rates exceeding 200Hz. This would go beyond the 165Hz panels introduced on the OnePlus 15. It's unclear whether such a high refresh rate would change a user's experience while using most apps on their phone.

The OnePlus 16 may stand out most in terms of battery capacity. Another Weibo tipster, Old Chen Air, claims the phone will use a next-generation "Glacier Battery" with a capacity close to 9,000mAh. This would be a notable increase over the 7,300mAh battery found in the OnePlus 15.

The anticipated OnePlus 16 is also expected to arrive with the next generation of flagship processors, likely Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, although this, like all other leaked claims, is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Since the OnePlus 16 is months away from launch, expected specifications could change as development continues, and readers should take all leaks with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.