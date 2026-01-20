Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report

Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report

Tapping the 'Answer Now' button reportedly skips Gemini’s in-depth reasoning process and delivers a quicker response.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 January 2026 11:07 IST
Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google is reportedly rolling out the Answer Now feature to both free and paid users on mobile and desktop

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google has reportedly added a new “Answer now” button in Gemini
  • Tapping the button skips Gemini’s in-depth reasoning process
  • The option does not appear when using the Gemini 3 Fast model
Advertisement

Google's Gemini assistant was recently updated with support for the new Personal Intelligence feature, which enables the chatbot to personalise responses by accessing the Google Ecosystem of users. Now, the tech giant has reportedly added another new feature to its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, aimed at delivering faster responses to users. The new feature is called Answer Now, and it lets users receive instant replies. It appears alongside the spinning status indicator for users on Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Thinking/Flash. However, the feature is reportedly unavailable in the Fast model.

Gemini's New Feature Enables Quick Responses

The company has added a new Answer Now button to Gemini (via 9to5Google) and when users ask a question using the Gemini 3 Pro or Gemini 3 Thinking (Gemini 3 Flash) models, they will reportedly be able to see the "Answer Now" option next to the spinning status indicator while Gemini generates a response. The button is not available in the Fast (Gemini 3 Flash) model.

As the name suggests, tapping the Answer Now button prompts a confirmation stating that Gemini is “skipping in-depth thinking,” and delivers a quick response. According to the three-dot overflow menu at the end of the response, Gemini continues to use the selected model to generate the reply, rather than switching to the Fast model.

Google is reportedly rolling out the Answer Now feature to both free and paid users of the Gemini app across Android, iOS and the Web platforms.

The company recently introduced the Personal Intelligence feature for the Gemini app. When enabled, Personal Intelligence links data from apps such as Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, allowing Gemini to provide more personalised responses.

Users can decide which app to connect to the optional feature, such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search and disable access at any time. Gemini will also refer to the sources it used from the connected apps, according to the company.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini App, Google Gemini, Answer Now, Answer Now Feature
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, Upgraded Display and 9,000mAh Battery
iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers
  2. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  3. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  4. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  5. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  6. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  7. Amazon's New Echo Show 11 Debuts in India With These Features
  8. Lava Blaze Duo 3 With a 1.6-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  9. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  10. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed
  2. OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
  3. iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report
  5. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, Upgraded Display and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways
  8. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  9. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  10. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »