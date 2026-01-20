Google's Gemini assistant was recently updated with support for the new Personal Intelligence feature, which enables the chatbot to personalise responses by accessing the Google Ecosystem of users. Now, the tech giant has reportedly added another new feature to its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, aimed at delivering faster responses to users. The new feature is called Answer Now, and it lets users receive instant replies. It appears alongside the spinning status indicator for users on Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Thinking/Flash. However, the feature is reportedly unavailable in the Fast model.

Gemini's New Feature Enables Quick Responses

The company has added a new Answer Now button to Gemini (via 9to5Google) and when users ask a question using the Gemini 3 Pro or Gemini 3 Thinking (Gemini 3 Flash) models, they will reportedly be able to see the "Answer Now" option next to the spinning status indicator while Gemini generates a response. The button is not available in the Fast (Gemini 3 Flash) model.

As the name suggests, tapping the Answer Now button prompts a confirmation stating that Gemini is “skipping in-depth thinking,” and delivers a quick response. According to the three-dot overflow menu at the end of the response, Gemini continues to use the selected model to generate the reply, rather than switching to the Fast model.

Google is reportedly rolling out the Answer Now feature to both free and paid users of the Gemini app across Android, iOS and the Web platforms.

The company recently introduced the Personal Intelligence feature for the Gemini app. When enabled, Personal Intelligence links data from apps such as Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, allowing Gemini to provide more personalised responses.

Users can decide which app to connect to the optional feature, such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search and disable access at any time. Gemini will also refer to the sources it used from the connected apps, according to the company.