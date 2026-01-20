Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India in the fifth week of January, the China-based tech firm announced on Tuesday. Along with the launch date, the smartphone maker revealed various specifications of the handset, including its battery capacity and display features. Moreover, the company said that the upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The dedicated microsite for the phone recently confirmed that it will be offered in three colour options in the country. The purported box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G has also recently surfaced online.

In a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Tuesday that its upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm local time. The phone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The tech firm has also confirmed that its upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be backed by a 10,001mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to two hours of gaming “while retaining around 86% battery”.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is also claimed to offer up to 32.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ display, which will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This comes soon after the company updated the dedicated microsite for the Realme P4 Power 5G on Flipkart to reveal that the handset will be available for purchase in India in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways. In terms of design, it is shown to sport a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The handset appears with a dual tone rear panel and a flat frame. On the right side, it might feature a power button and volume rockers, while the left side could be left clean.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to ship with Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16. The company claims that it will provide three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the smartphone. The Realme P4 Power 5G is teased to sport a Precision Energy Loop, a Flash Dart Emblem, and a matte panel on the back.

Recently, a report highlighted that the box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G will be set at Rs. 37,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since the box prices of phones in the country are generally marked higher than their selling prices, the upcoming Realme P4 series handset might retail at a lower price than the figure mentioned above.