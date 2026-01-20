Technology News
English Edition

Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed

Realme P4 Power 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 11:39 IST
Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Power 5G will sport a square-shaped rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P4 Power 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme P4 Power 5G will be offered in three colourways
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India in the fifth week of January, the China-based tech firm announced on Tuesday. Along with the launch date, the smartphone maker revealed various specifications of the handset, including its battery capacity and display features. Moreover, the company said that the upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The dedicated microsite for the phone recently confirmed that it will be offered in three colour options in the country. The purported box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G has also recently surfaced online.

Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Set for January 29

In a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Tuesday that its upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm local time. The phone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The tech firm has also confirmed that its upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G will be backed by a 10,001mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to two hours of gaming “while retaining around 86% battery”.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is also claimed to offer up to 32.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ display, which will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This comes soon after the company updated the dedicated microsite for the Realme P4 Power 5G on Flipkart to reveal that the handset will be available for purchase in India in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colourways. In terms of design, it is shown to sport a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The handset appears with a dual tone rear panel and a flat frame. On the right side, it might feature a power button and volume rockers, while the left side could be left clean.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to ship with Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16. The company claims that it will provide three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the smartphone. The Realme P4 Power 5G is teased to sport a Precision Energy Loop, a Flash Dart Emblem, and a matte panel on the back.

Recently, a report highlighted that the box price of the Realme P4 Power 5G will be set at Rs. 37,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Since the box prices of phones in the country are generally marked higher than their selling prices, the upcoming Realme P4 series handset might retail at a lower price than the figure mentioned above.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme P4 Power 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India, Realme P4 Power 5G Design, Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications, Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live

Related Stories

Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »