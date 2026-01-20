The iQOO 15R will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Tuesday. It is anticipated to arrive as the second model in the iQOO 15 family, following the introduction of the flagship iQOO 15 in November 2025. While the company has yet to reveal any details about the upcoming handset, teaser images reveal the presence of dual rear cameras. The iQOO 15R is also confirmed to sport a checkered pattern rear panel.

iQOO 15R India Launch Teased

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India teased the launch of the iQOO 15R in a post on X. Its launch date, however, remains under wraps, with the post mentioning that it is "Coming Soon". The teaser image reveals a square-shaped floating camera module with rounded edges, which appears similar to the flagship iQOO 15. An LED flash is positioned outside the camera deco.

The rear panel of the iQOO 15R has a checkered pattern with a multi-tone finish. The upcoming handset can be seen in a grey colourway. Antenna bands appear to run above and below the power and volume buttons, which are placed on the right side of the frame. Apart from this, the smartphone features curved edges.

The teaser also highlights that the iQOO 15R will be powered by OriginOS, which the company introduced with the flagship iQOO 15 in November. While unconfirmed, it may run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

According to reports, the iQOO 15R could arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is set to launch in China soon. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which also powers the OnePlus 15R and the upcoming Motorola Signature in India.

In China, the iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display. It will be equipped with a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary camera on the rear. The handset is also confirmed to feature a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to offer IP68 + IP69-rated dust and water resistance, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security.