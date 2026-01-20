Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed

The iQOO 15R is expected to sit below the iQOO 15 in the company's flagship smartphone lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 11:08 IST
iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: iQOO

Teaser image confirms the presence of dual rear cameras on the iQOO 15R

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15R will join the iQOO 15 series as the second model in the series
  • The phone features a square camera module similar to iQOO 15
  • Reports suggest it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip
Advertisement

The iQOO 15R will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Tuesday. It is anticipated to arrive as the second model in the iQOO 15 family, following the introduction of the flagship iQOO 15 in November 2025. While the company has yet to reveal any details about the upcoming handset, teaser images reveal the presence of dual rear cameras. The iQOO 15R is also confirmed to sport a checkered pattern rear panel.

iQOO 15R India Launch Teased

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India teased the launch of the iQOO 15R in a post on X. Its launch date, however, remains under wraps, with the post mentioning that it is "Coming Soon". The teaser image reveals a square-shaped floating camera module with rounded edges, which appears similar to the flagship iQOO 15. An LED flash is positioned outside the camera deco.

The rear panel of the iQOO 15R has a checkered pattern with a multi-tone finish. The upcoming handset can be seen in a grey colourway. Antenna bands appear to run above and below the power and volume buttons, which are placed on the right side of the frame. Apart from this, the smartphone features curved edges.

The teaser also highlights that the iQOO 15R will be powered by OriginOS, which the company introduced with the flagship iQOO 15 in November. While unconfirmed, it may run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

According to reports, the iQOO 15R could arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is set to launch in China soon. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which also powers the OnePlus 15R and the upcoming Motorola Signature in India.

In China, the iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display. It will be equipped with a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary camera on the rear. The handset is also confirmed to feature a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to offer IP68 + IP69-rated dust and water resistance, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Launch, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15R India Launch, iQOO 15, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report

Related Stories

iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers
  2. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  3. Amazon's New Echo Show 11 Debuts in India With These Features
  4. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  5. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  6. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  7. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  8. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  9. Google Adds New Feature in Gemini App for Providing Quick Replies: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed
  2. OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
  3. iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report
  5. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, Upgraded Display and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways
  8. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  9. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  10. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »