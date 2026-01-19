Technology News
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched in India With 1.6-Inch Rear Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze Duo 3 is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a single rear camera unit.

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Lava Blaze Duo 3 ships with Android 15
  • The new Lava phone is 7.55mm thick
Lava Blaze Duo 3 was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker on Monday. The latest handset is on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. It is available in two distinct colourways. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 boasts a 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the rear panel, placed next to the camera module. The company claims that the secondary display offers multiple functionalities, allowing users to view notifications and music controls. Moreover, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India, Availability

Lava Blaze Duo 3 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the single variant, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is currently on sale in the country via Amazon.

It is offered in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colourways. Moreover, the Indian smartphone maker will offer free home service to Lava Blaze Duo 3 customers across India.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications, Features

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 ships in India with Android 15, which was launched by Google in September 2024. The Noida-based smartphone maker says the phone will get an update to Android 16, along with two years of security updates. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

On the back, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 sports a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. As previously mentioned, the secondary screen can be used for checking notifications and controlling music. It will also act as a camera viewfinder when a user is clicking selfies with the rear camera.

Powering the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The smartphone also features 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 carries a single 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 camera on the back. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It features 33W wired fast charging support, too. The handset also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. It ships with a stereo speaker setup, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is 7.55mm thick.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Blaze Duo 3

Lava Blaze Duo 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.67-inch
Cover Display 1.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lava Blaze Duo 3, Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications, Lava
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
