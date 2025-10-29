Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?

One of the most anticipated seasons of Grey's Anatomy has finally landed on your digital screens. Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy has returned with its Season 22, which will center around the catastrophic OR explosion that led the doctors, staff, and the entire hospital into chaos. From Dr. Monica Beltran losing her life to the blast to Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln surviving the attack with critical injuries, this season is expected to be high on emotions and intense sequences.

When and Where to Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 22

Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy is now streaming on JioHotstar. New episodes drop each Friday. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Grey's Anatomy Season 22

Season 22 picks up right from the moment where Season 21 ended with a catastrophic OR blast, which was caused by to cauterization tool sparking gas. This season will explore the aftermath of the explosion, leading to the stress and trauma surfacing around the doctors. Likewise, the doctors will be confronted with impossible surgical decisions and the challenges of rebuilding the hospital. Season 22 will be a lot more intense, and the sequences are expected to be filled with a blend of emotions and hope.

Cast and Crew of Grey's Anatomy Season 22

This series features prominent and familiar faces like Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and more. Also, this season, there will be new additions too. The music composition of the series has been delivered by Danny Lux.

Reception of Grey's Anatomy Season 22

The season was released digitally on October 10th, 2025. It received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.6/10.