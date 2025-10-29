Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched globally on Wednesday, as the latest midrange smartphone from the Carl Pei-led company. The latest addition to the Nothing Phone 3a series is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It supports 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C cable. The new handset will go on sale in select markets today. It will be available in two colourways via Nothing's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Availability

Nothing Phone 3a Lite price starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, in the UK, the same model is available at GBP 249 (about Rs. 29,000). The top-of-the-line variant, which features 256GB of storage, is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700). In the UK, the same configuration costs GBP 279 (about Rs. 32,500).

The new handset will go on sale in select markets today in White and Black colourways. While the 128GB version of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available via Nothing's online store and other retail partners, the 256GB variant will only be available via the company's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a dual SIM 5G smartphone, which runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. The tech firm promises three years of major Android updates and six years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with a screen adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, 387ppi pixel density, and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It also features 1.07 billion colours and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite gets Panda Glass protection for the front and back panels

Photo Credit: Nothing

Powering the new Nothing Phone 3a Lite is an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone also offers up to 256GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The Phone 3a Lite also features the Glyph Light notification indicator on the rear panel.

For optics, the Phone 3a Lite carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor (f/1.88), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera (f/2.2) and a 119.5-degree field of view.

The company hasn't provided any other details about the third camera on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite supports 4K resolution video recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at up to 60fps, and 1080p slo-mo recording at 120fps, too. It features a TrueLens Engine 4.0 and supports Motion Capture, Portrait Optimiser, and Night Mode.

The handset supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and OZSS connectivity. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, an electronic compass, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Panda Glass protection for the front and back panels.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The handset measures 164×78×8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 199g.