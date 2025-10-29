Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available to purchase in select markets via the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 18:30 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a triple-rear camera unit
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available in two colourways
  • The phone weighs about 199g
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched globally on Wednesday, as the latest midrange smartphone from the Carl Pei-led company. The latest addition to the Nothing Phone 3a series is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It supports 33W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C cable. The new handset will go on sale in select markets today. It will be available in two colourways via Nothing's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Availability

Nothing Phone 3a Lite price starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, in the UK, the same model is available at GBP 249 (about Rs. 29,000). The top-of-the-line variant, which features 256GB of storage, is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,700). In the UK, the same configuration costs GBP 279 (about Rs. 32,500).

The new handset will go on sale in select markets today in White and Black colourways. While the 128GB version of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available via Nothing's online store and other retail partners, the 256GB variant will only be available via the company's website.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a dual SIM 5G smartphone, which runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5. The tech firm promises three years of major Android updates and six years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with a screen adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, 387ppi pixel density, and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. It also features 1.07 billion colours and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

nothing phone 3a lite launched inline Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone 3a Lite gets Panda Glass protection for the front and back panels
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

Powering the new Nothing Phone 3a Lite is an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone also offers up to 256GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The Phone 3a Lite also features the Glyph Light notification indicator on the rear panel.

For optics, the Phone 3a Lite carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor (f/1.88), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera (f/2.2) and a 119.5-degree field of view.

The company hasn't provided any other details about the third camera on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite supports 4K resolution video recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at up to 60fps, and 1080p slo-mo recording at 120fps, too. It features a TrueLens Engine 4.0 and supports Motion Capture, Portrait Optimiser, and Night Mode.

The handset supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and OZSS connectivity. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, an electronic compass, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Panda Glass protection for the front and back panels.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The handset measures 164×78×8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 199g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite price, Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch, Nothing Phone 3a Lite specifications, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features
Nothing Phone 3a Lite First Impressions

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  3. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  6. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  9. Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Car Key Support in India: 5 Things to Know
  10. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Adobe Partners With Google Cloud to Integrate Frontier AI Models Across Its Platforms
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  3. OnePlus 15 India Launch Date Announced; to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phone in India
  4. French Lawmakers to Review Proposal to Ban CBDC, Support Bitcoin Reserve and Crypto Oversight
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Essential Key, Glyph Light and 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Agent That Can Build Apps from Text Prompts
  7. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features
  8. AI Chatbots Will Be Banned for Teenagers With Mandatory Age Verification, Says Proposed US Law
  9. Visa to Add Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains as Usage Surges
  10. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »