Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?

Bad Girl tells the story of Ramya, a woman navigating love and identity in a judgmental society.

Updated: 29 October 2025 19:28 IST
Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bad Girl stars Anjali Sivaraman; Tamil drama on Hotstar from November 4

Highlights
  • Bad Girl stars Anjali Sivaraman in a powerful, emotionally rich role
  • The film premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2025
  • Premiered at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam
Bad Girl movie follows the emotional journey of Ramya, a young woman who dreams of finding true love and leading a fulfilling life but faces constant pressure from family and society to conform. From her school days on, through age, she's been tagged as a “bad girl” for desiring to live according to how she deems fit. The movie navigates Ramya's inner struggle between desire and duty and how she realises, toward the end, to seek acceptance of her identity in a society that fears it.

When and Where to Watch Bad Girl

The much-anticipated Bad Girl is ready for streaming on OTT. It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting from November 04, 2025. 

Trailer and Plot of Bad Girl

Bad Girl trailer is interesting: a girl driven by insecurities, love and society. Anjali Sivaraman is restrained but intense as Ramya; every tempest inside the character's head plays out on her face. ‘From Here' melds contemporary, funky sounds with tradition to tell women's stories of finding themselves in the face of society's expectations and emotional ambivalences.

Cast and Crew of Bad Girl

Anjali Sivaraman appears as Ramya in the film, with Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli playing supporting roles. Written and directed by Varsha Bharath, with Vetrimaaran as co-producer, the music can be credited to Amit Trivedi. Cinematography by Prince Anderson and edited by Radha Sridhar

Reception of Bad Girl

Early festival reviews of Bad Girl have recognised the film's provocative story and complex direction. Anjali Sivaraman essayed Ramyahas with “authenticity” and fearlessness”. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.7 in its final week, which is a good indicator that the audience consensus for it and everything enjoyed about it was there, according to them.

 

Further reading: Bad Girl, Tamil Drama, OTT

Further reading: Bad Girl, Tamil Drama, OTT
Bad Girl OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Online?
