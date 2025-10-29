Technology News
The Family Man Season 3 is soon releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee will return in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2025 08:47 IST
Photo Credit: Prime video

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari to stop a possible China-led attack amid political chaos.

  • The Family Man Season 3 is soon releasing
  • Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari
  • Streaming begins from Nov 21st, 2025, only on Prime Video
Created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man is finally geared up to buzz your screens with its new season arriving soon. The Season 3 of Family Man now has a release date. Manoj Bajpayee will return as Srikant Tiwari, one of the most loved spies, to save his country, yet from another secret attack planned by China. The season will follow the theme of patriotism, political conflicts, and national security. The viewers can certainly expect thrills and unexpected twists.

When and Where to Watch The Family Man Season 3

Amazon Prime Video has recently announced the release of the new season on X. The Family Man Season 3 will begin streaming from November 21, 2025, only on Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 will follow Srikant Tiwari (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee), investigating a rumored secret attack by China that is targeting the North-Eastern states. This season, the new political conflict will surface, keeping the Pandemic as a cover. As Srikant delves deeper into the investigation, he will uncover some of the most shocking revelations and hidden truths. The plot is expected to be promising, accompanied by the return of prominent starcast from the previous seasons.

Cast and Crew of The Family Man Season 3

This season, Manoj Bajpayee will return in the lead role, accompanied by Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Gul Panag, and more. Furthermore, the new additions include Jaydeep Alahawat and Nimrat Kaur.

Reception of The Family Man Season 3

The season is yet to be released on the OTT platform; hence, currently, no updates are available at the moment. Overall, the IMDb rating of the series is 8.7/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Amazon Prime, the family man 2, Family Man season 3
Anthropic Releases Microsoft Excel Support in Claude, Adds New Agentic Skills for Financial Tasks
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage

