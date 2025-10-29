Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart

The Find X9 will come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colourways, while the Pro variant will be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 15:19 IST
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart

Oppo Find X9 Pro is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series supports 80W wired, 50W wireless charging
  • The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones will launch in India as well
Advertisement

Oppo has officially launched its Find X9 series globally, following the earlier debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in China this month. Both smartphones are powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and run on ColorOS 16. The company has also revealed that the Find X9 lineup will make its way to India soon, with availability on Flipkart now confirmed. Alongside the smartphones, Oppo plans to release the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones and the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit designed for the Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 Series Colourways, Availability

Alongside the official e-store, the Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming lineup has now gone live. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date for the series in the country. Buyers will also get access to the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones and Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which includes a teleconverter lens, magnetic handle, protective case, and shoulder strap.

The base Oppo Find X9 will come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options, while the Pro variant will be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Oppo has announced launch offers for the Find X9 series in India, including a Rs. 99 “Privilege Pack” that offers a Premium Gift Box, an 80W SuperVOOC adapter redeemable via coupon, a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus, and a two-year battery protection plan. Even without the pack, buyers will receive the gift box. The company has also introduced an exchange program on its website, allowing users to check their old phone's value before purchase. Supported brands include Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung, with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 18,130.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and will receive five OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The Pro model has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, along with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging. The standard Find X9 shares the same chipset and software but features a smaller 6.59-inch display, a three 50-megapixel rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 7025mAh battery with identical charging speeds.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Announced
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. TRAI, DoT Approve Presentation of Caller Names During Incoming Calls
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  6. Apple Wants to Help the World Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  7. Tata Motors Reportedly Patched Multiple Security Flaws on Two Platforms
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched Globally
  9. The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones
  2. Apple Shares Massive Dataset to Help Researchers Build Nano Banana-Like AI Models
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Will Be Windows PC and Console Hybrid
  4. iQOO 15 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased Days Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  6. OpenAI Plans to Launch Automated 'AI Researcher' For Autonomous Scientific Discoveries by 2028
  7. Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Release Claude 4.5 Opus Soon, Said to Be Focused on Resisting Jailbreaks
  9. Insta360 X4 Air Launched With 8K Video Recording, Support for Replaceable Lenses: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube to Enforce Stricter Age Restrictions on Violent Gaming Videos, Livestreams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »