Oppo has officially launched its Find X9 series globally, following the earlier debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in China this month. Both smartphones are powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and run on ColorOS 16. The company has also revealed that the Find X9 lineup will make its way to India soon, with availability on Flipkart now confirmed. Alongside the smartphones, Oppo plans to release the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones and the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit designed for the Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 Series Colourways, Availability

Alongside the official e-store, the Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming lineup has now gone live. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date for the series in the country. Buyers will also get access to the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ TWS earphones and Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which includes a teleconverter lens, magnetic handle, protective case, and shoulder strap.

The base Oppo Find X9 will come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options, while the Pro variant will be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Oppo has announced launch offers for the Find X9 series in India, including a Rs. 99 “Privilege Pack” that offers a Premium Gift Box, an 80W SuperVOOC adapter redeemable via coupon, a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus, and a two-year battery protection plan. Even without the pack, buyers will receive the gift box. The company has also introduced an exchange program on its website, allowing users to check their old phone's value before purchase. Supported brands include Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung, with exchange benefits of up to Rs. 18,130.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and will receive five OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The Pro model has a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, along with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging. The standard Find X9 shares the same chipset and software but features a smaller 6.59-inch display, a three 50-megapixel rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 7025mAh battery with identical charging speeds.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.