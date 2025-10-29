OnePlus 15 will launch in India next month, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 in the country. The announcement comes a few days after its debut in China, which took place on October 27. The OnePlus 15 will be available in India via Amazon and the company's online store. The Chinese variant sports a 6.78-inch third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display. It carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

OnePlus 15 to Ship With Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on November 13. While the company has yet to reveal the full list of features for the Indian variant of the handset, a microsite on Amazon recently confirmed that it will ship with Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and run on OxygenOS 16.

In India, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, powered by OnePlus' new DetailMax image engine. The Chinese variant also gets a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) telephoto camera.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 15 was unveiled on October 27 in China. Its price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option costs CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. The Chinese variant is available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colour options. In India, the phone is teased to be sold in the same three colourways.

In China, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. The handset's 6.78-inch 1.5K third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display delivers up to a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus 15 also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.