Idli Kadai, Starring Dhanush, Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Idli Kadai is a Tamil drama movie that has finally made its way to the OTT platform. The film revolves around a young rural man named Murugan (played by Dhanush), who shifts to Bangkok and pursues his career as a chef. However, as he loses his father, he has to return to his village and take over his traditional idli shop. That's when the real struggle begins. He has to rediscover himself and implement his modern culinary skills to uplift his father's business, meanwhile dealing with his love interest.

When and Where to Watch Idli Kadai

This movie is now streaming on Netflix. It is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Idli Kadai

This Tamil drama follows Murugan (Played by Dhanush), a chef in Bangkok, who is about to get married to the daughter of Vishnu Vardhan, a renowned hotel businessman. However, things take a turn when he decides to return to his village after his father's demise, only to take over his Idli Shop. Now, he has to rediscover himself while trying to retrieve his father's business. Also, the challenge surfaces when Vishnu Vardhan's son holds a grudge and wants to see his downfall.

Cast and Crew of Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai has been written and directed by Dhanush. It features Dhanush, supported by Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey, and more. The music composition has been delivered by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Kiran Koushik is the cinematographer.

Reception of Idli Kadai

This movie recently hit the theatres on October 01, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.0/10.