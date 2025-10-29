Technology News
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch

Despite the differences, global versions are expected to maintain a rated battery cycle longevity of up to 1,200 charge cycles.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 18:55 IST
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro will launch in select global markets on October 30

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series may launch in India in early December
  • The handset may launch alongside the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  • The Indian variants may pack smaller batteries as well
Vivo X300 series will be unveiled in select global markets on October 30. Ahead of their arrival in Europe, a tipster has leaked the price, battery capacity, as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both handsets were introduced in China earlier this month, and they have appeared on various certification sites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. The lineup is expected to arrive in India in early December. 

Vivo X300 Series Price, Key Features Leaked (Expected)

A report from Xpertpick, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), claims that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are set to debut globally in a single 16GB + 512GB variant. The Vivo X300 is expected to retail for CZK 26,990 (roughly Rs. 1,13,890), while the X300 Pro will be priced at CZK 34,990 (roughly Rs. 1,47,650).

Alongside the pricing, the report also shared official-looking renders and states that the global versions will feature smaller batteries than their Chinese counterparts. The global variants of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are said to be equipped with 5,360mAh and 5,440mAh units, respectively. In China, they support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging and feature 6,040mAh and 6,510mAh batteries, respectively.

The EU Energy Label listings reportedly reveal that the Vivo X300, which has the model number V2515, earned an “A” rating for Energy Efficiency, Drop Reliability, and Repairability, with an estimated battery life of 52 hours and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro, which bears the model number V2514, secured a “B” rating for efficiency and a “C” for repairability, offering a slightly shorter 48-hour, 21-minute endurance. Despite these differences, global versions of both smartphones are expected to maintain strong durability credentials, including IP68 dust and water resistance and a rated battery cycle longevity of up to 1,200 charge cycles.

Like the global version, the Indian variants of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro may also pack smaller batteries than their Chinese counterparts. They might also launch in the country with the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, but we can expect to learn more about these variants in the coming weeks.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300 Series Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
