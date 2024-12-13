Technology News
Motorola Razr 50D to Launch on December 19; Pricing, Specifications Revealed

Motorola Razr 50D is listed on the NTT Docomo website with a price tag of JPY 1,14,950 (roughly Rs. 65,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: NTT Docomo

Motorola Razr 50D is listed to be available in a White Marble finish

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50D is listed with a 4,000mAh battery
  • It appears to be a Docomo-exclusive model of the regular Motorola Razr 50
  • Motorola Razr 50 was launched in India in September
Motorola Razr 50D is all set to hit the Japanese market next week. While Motorola remains silent about the arrival of the new foldable phone, a microsite for the launch has gone live on Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo's website revealing the launch date, price details and specifications. The listing confirms the design and colour option of the phone as well. The Motorola Razr 50D appears to have a similar design to that of the regular Razr 50  that is available in India. The clamshell foldable phone is listed with a 6.9-inch inner display and a 3.6-inch cover screen.

Motorola Razr 50D Price, Specifications

NTT Docomo's website includes a microsite that lists out the launch date, pricing, pre-order details and a few specifications of the Motorola Razr 50D. As per the listing, the handset will be launched on December 19 with a price tag of JPY 1,14,950 (roughly Rs. 65,000).

It can be purchased by paying JPY 2,587 (roughly Rs. 1,500) as a monthly instalment. The handset is currently up for pre-reservations, and customers will be able to pre-purchase it starting on December 17.

The Motorola Razr 50D will be available in a White Marble finish, as per the listing. The clamshell-foldable has a design with rounded sides, which is very similar to the Razr 50. It appears to be a Docomo-exclusive model of the regular Motorola Razr 50.

The standard Motorola Razr 50 was launched in India in September this year with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

As per the listing, the dual SIM (nano+eSIM) Motorola Razr 50D has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a 3.6-inch outer screen. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

The Motorola Razr 50D is listed with a 4,000mAh battery and a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has an IPX8-rated water-repellent build and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset measures 171x74x7.3mm and weighs 187g.

The Motorola Razr 50 model that was launched in India is equipped a 6.9-inch internal screen and a 3.63-inch cover display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the inner display, it houses a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The handset has an IPX8-rated build and houses a 4,200mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent cover display
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Plenty of cover screen features
  • IPX8 rating
  • Bad
  • Mediocre processor
  • Software glitches
Motorola Razr 50 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
