Mozi Social Networking App Launched to Help Create More Personal Connections

Mozi founder Ev Williams says the platform does not have any influencers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 21:14 IST
Mozi Social Networking App Launched to Help Create More Personal Connections

Photo Credit: Mozi

The main proposition of the platform is to let others know when they are in the same location

Highlights
  • Mozi also lets others know which event their friends are going to
  • The service will launch an app for Android smartphones soon
  • Mozi is an app that connects people living in the same area
Mozi, an alternate social media platform, was recently launched on iOS. The founder of the platform claims that it is not really a media platform, as users cannot post photos or videos on it. The most unique feature of the platform is that users can use the app to connect with new people and those they know in a meaningful way. While the app is only available on iOS currently, the founder stated that a waitlist for Android users is already available, and an app might be released soon.

Mozi Social App Does Not Let Users Upload Photos or Videos

In a post on Medium, the founder of the app, Ev Williams, highlighted that he was trying to solve the problem of social media platforms not really catering to connecting people, instead of spreading content with those they do not know. He set out to provide an alternative platform that was private, did not support public profiles, follower counts, or strangers.

The result was Mozi, an alternative social app, that does not follow any of the fundamentals of traditional social media apps. Today, social media apps are focused on posting content in different formats and spreading the content among those who they do not know. On Mozi, users cannot post photos or videos, and it does not have any influencers.

“The primary value proposition of Mozi (today) is simple: It lets you know when you're going to be in the same place (city or event) as someone you know. And the goal is straightforward: to connect more often — and in person — with the people you care about,” Williams said on Medium.

The platform also has other use cases. Williams explains that Mozi can be used to help users make decisions on which events to go to. For instance, if five or six events are happening on the same weekend, users can see which event will be visited by more of their friends. This way, they can decide the event they would prefer to attend.

Williams highlighted that the app was soft-launched a few months ago to a “relatively small community”. The reception to its features has been largely positive, and the founder received feedback that people were getting together as a result of the app.

Currently, users on Mozi cannot create public profiles, plans, or any other information that can be shared publicly. Anything a user posts can only be viewed by mutual contacts (verified using phone numbers). Users can, however, mark plans for “close friends” only. Users can also remove any contact they do not receive anything from.

Further reading: Mozi, Apps, Social Media, Apple, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status
Mozi Social Networking App Launched to Help Create More Personal Connections
