Bitcoin traded near $69,600 (roughly Rs. 63.93 lakh) on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market moved sideways amid geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic concerns. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $69,581 (roughly Rs. 63.93 lakh), based on today's market data. Analysts said investor sentiment remains cautious as markets react to global conflict risks and shifting policy signals. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.8 lakh), reflecting mixed momentum across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 63.9 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.85 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin has been trading within a narrow band as traders monitor key resistance and support levels. Analysts noted that the asset recently faced resistance near $71,800 (roughly Rs. 65.96 lakh), keeping the broader uptrend intact but limiting immediate upside momentum.

Geopolitical Risks and ETF Inflows Shape Market Direction

Altcoins broadly tracked Bitcoin's movement on Wednesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $639 (roughly Rs. 58,780), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85 (roughly Rs. 7,900). XRP hovered around $1.3 (roughly Rs. 126), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.4), indicating stable liquidity conditions across the market.

Explaining the current market structure, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Investor mood has improved after comments suggesting the war is near an end, while Bitcoin ETFs added $167 million (roughly Rs. 1534 crore) in fresh inflows, supporting demand [...] Bitcoin may retest the strong support zone near $65,000 (roughly Rs. 59.73 lakh) before resuming its upward move.”

Sharing his assessment of broader macro developments, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Geopolitical tensions are rattling markets hard. Equities across Asia, Europe, and US futures are selling off amid escalating war fears, with investors rotating into commodities and safe havens. Oil supply disruptions are deepening, and Gulf producers are cutting output, reigniting global inflation expectations [...] The Fed faces a brutal dilemma: fight inflation or cushion slowing growth.”

Providing insights into the derivatives market positioning, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Options data indicates traders are placing more bets on prices rising than falling, with a noticeable cluster of bullish positions around $74,000 (roughly Rs. 68 lakh). At the same time, some investors are protecting themselves against a possible drop, with downside hedges appearing near $59,000 (roughly Rs. 54.2 lakh).”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macroeconomic signals and geopolitical developments. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $65,000 (roughly Rs. 59.7 lakh) support zone while attempting to break the resistance near $71,800 (roughly Rs. 65.9 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.