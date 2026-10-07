According to Bitcoin Group SE, BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, which translates to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) rejected the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) application of its wholly owned subsidiary, Futurum Bank, following the submission of the application on June 27, 2025. The licensing procedure had taken more than 15 months, but operations with Bitcoin.de have been suspended since June 12, 2026. BaFin has advised Futurum Bank that its earlier tolerance regarding crypto-asset services has come to an end. The firm anticipates the service of the decision and can file an objection within one month of receipt of the decision.

Bitcoin.de Had Completed Technical and Security Tests for Its New Platform

Bitcoin Group chief executive officer Moritz Eckert said this is clearly “a setback for us.” The firm indicated that while it strongly disagreed with BaFin's decision, it was considering all available options, even filing an objection or MiCA application sometime later. Rather than waiting on another license application process to play out, Futurum Bank intends to partner with licensed firms from Germany. One licensed entity will first serve as the counterparty in trading for Bitcoin.de clients, while another licensed German firm will hold their crypto assets.

This would be a change from the business model that Bitcoin Group was planning before BaFin's refusal. Futurum Bank was counting on running the new platform itself after being granted permission under MiCA. Bitcoin Group has not revealed whether its own business model will be based on the same contract model or what other services the parties will offer apart from trading and custody.

Bitcoin.de had already invested most of 2025 and 2026 in revamping its operations from its previous peer-to-peer marketplace platform to a more traditional cryptocurrency exchange platform. Exactly one week prior to the BaFin decision, Bitcoin Group declared that the new platform, website, and mobile app had been technically completed and had passed all functional and security tests.

The proposed product lineup comprises over 100 cryptocurrencies, a cryptocurrency exchange, savings, and staking products. Bitcoin Group had earlier claimed that transactions would take just seconds to complete using the reference account with a minimum investment of €1 (roughly Rs. 108).

It is possible for Futurum Bank to contest BaFin's decision even after receiving formal notification. This objection period of one month starts after notification and not after the press release by Bitcoin Group on October 6. Another choice could also be a fresh MiCA application. For now, the company is concentrating on the partner program and has noted that information regarding the trading counterparties, custodians, and Bitcoin.de relaunch will be posted on the platform's official website after all agreements are made.