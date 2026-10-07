Apple launched its first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, last month. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to be gearing up to expand its smart home product portfolio. Apple is reportedly partnering with LG Electronics to launch a smart doorbell, thermostat and smart lock, along with a few security cameras. The smart home products are expected to come with LG branding, but Apple reportedly handles the product design and features. It could also oversee the engineering.

Apple Could Bring Smart Home Devices Developed With LG

Bloomberg reports that Apple could launch a new doorbell, thermostat and other accessories developed through an unusual partnership with LG Electronics. The report, citing unnamed sources, says the new products will be part of an ecosystem that works with Apple's new smart home hub, upgraded HomePod mini and a new TV set-top box. Apple's new smart home hub is expected on October 13.

The upcoming lineup is reported to include a deadbolt lock, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and a floodlight camera. LG is said to handle manufacturing and product support for the upcoming accessories. They are likely to carry the LG brand. Apple could decide the design and features of the products and oversee engineering.

The report claims that the development of LG accessories lagged behind Apple's own devices, and the products aren't expected to reach consumers for at least a few more months.

LG has reportedly sought regulatory approvals for future smart home products, with filings revealing devices such as the LG Video Doorbell Wired, Floodlight Cam, Outdoor and Indoor Cameras, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor. The products are expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter. The smart lock could feature UWB for automatic unlocking when users approach.

The upcoming smart home devices could mark a major expansion of Apple's HomeKit ecosystem, as the company is planning to integrate smart home hardware with Siri and other AI-powered features. They are likely to rival Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest devices in the smart home market.

Apple launched the iPhone Duo alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series last month at its 'Surprise and Shine' event. The company is anticipated to announce a new smart home hub, a second-generation HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K on October 13. The former is rumoured to feature a 6-inch square display and an integrated Siri AI experience.