Bitcoin Climbs Above $65,000 as Softer US Inflation Lifts Crypto Market

Bitcoin traded near $65,100 (roughly Rs. 62.66 lakh) on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market extended its gains after softer-than-expected US inflation data improved investor sentiment and boosted risk appetite. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose about 3.11 percent in the last 24 hours, according to today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,880 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh), reflecting broad-based gains across the crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 61 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.79 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts cautioned that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated oil prices, uneven institutional participation, and ETF outflows continue to pose risks to the sustainability of the current rally.

Broadly mirroring Bitcoin's gains, altcoins also traded higher on Wednesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $580.34 (roughly Rs. 55,840), while Solana (SOL) traded near $78.28 (roughly Rs. 7,532). XRP hovered around $1.10 (roughly Rs. 106), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.075 (roughly Rs. 7.2), indicating improving confidence across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Softer US Inflation Boosts Risk Appetite Across Crypto

Sharing its assessment of the latest market action, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Headline CPI declined 0.4 percent month-on-month, its steepest fall since April 2020, while core inflation was flat. The data eased immediate concerns around further rate hikes and supported broader risk sentiment. BTC now faces resistance in the $66,000-$67,000 (roughly Rs. 63.50 lakh-Rs. 64.46 lakh) range; a sustained move above this zone could open the path toward $70K (roughly Rs. 67.35 lakh).”

Providing a broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Softer US inflation data has reduced expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase. This has improved overall risk appetite. The rebound has lifted major altcoins as well [...] Investors should avoid chasing the rally. Staggered buying remains a prudent approach in the current market. Investors should use limited leverage and disciplined position sizing.”

Commenting on the broader market sentiment, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42, said, “Interestingly, the rally came even though the inflation data reduced expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate cut, showing that investors are drawing confidence from improving economic conditions rather than focusing on a single policy decision [...] For investors, this is a reminder that market recoveries are often built gradually. When confidence starts returning across multiple assets and is supported by improving economic conditions, it can create a stronger foundation for the next phase of growth than a rally driven by short-term excitement alone.”

Overall, analysts said softer US inflation has strengthened sentiment across the crypto market and supported Bitcoin's move above $65,000. However, geopolitical tensions, elevated oil prices, inconsistent ETF demand, and Bitcoin's ability to overcome the $66,000-$67,000 (roughly Rs. 63.50 lakh-Rs. 64.46 lakh) resistance range will remain key factors shaping the market's next move.