Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips

On Thursday, March 7 Bitcoin minted a small gain of 0.12 percent that took its trading value to $65,002 (roughly Rs. 53.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 12:05 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market valuation, as of March 7, stands at $2.48 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether recorded losses alongside Chainlink and Shiba Inu
  • Ripple also failed to register gains
  • Dogecoin minted profits
Advertisement

Bitcoin, that underwent a small price correction period recently, has returned to the profit-side of the crypto chart. On Thursday, March 7 Bitcoin minted a small gain of 0.12 percent that took its trading value to $65,002 (roughly Rs. 53.8 lakh). Over the last day, the value of BTC has spiked by $1,297 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh). Not just Bitcoin, but in the last 24 hours, the overall cryptocurrency market witnessed a notable rebound following the recent downturn.

Ether is presently trading at $3,505 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh) after seeing a price rise of 6.69 percent on Thursday. In the last few hours, Ether did touch a yearly-high of $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.22 lakh) before receding to its current pricing.

“BTC faces a key resistance zone at $69,000 (roughly Rs. 57.1 lakh), although it remains supported by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicating potential stability. On the other hand, ETH is eyeing the $4,100 (roughly Rs. 3.39 lakh) level as its next resistance, with strong support from the 20-day EMA on the four-hour chart,” the CoinDCX market team told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrencies trading in losses on Thursday include Tether, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, and LEO.

Other than the above popular altcoins, all others are trading in profits. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Tron among others.

“Noteworthy tokens belong to the AI category as popular tokens like FET (+52 percent), RNDR (+46 percent) and AGIX (+43 percent) as they showed significant gains on the USD pairing. This signifies investors confidence in AI-based tokens. It is worthwhile to note that all of these tokens have already gone 10 times of their lows in the market cycle and a correction will not be surprising,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

In the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market cap rose by 0.56 percent in valuation. The sector's market cap currently stands at $2.48 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,05,30,320 crore) -- as per CoinMarketCap. Investors are advised caution before making decisions because the market is subject to volatility amid its ongoing rally, experts have said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk vs OpenAI: Here's a Timeline of the Decade-Long Rivalry

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  2. Realme 12+ 5G First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Leaked Hands-on Images Suggest Design: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
  7. Realme 12 5G Series With 5,000mAh Batteries Debut in India: See Price
  8. Apple Pencil 3 With New Features to Reportedly Be Launched This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  3. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Reportedly Launch in March
  6. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Announced for PC, Will Launch on May 16
  7. OnePlus 13 Early Render Surfaces Online; Suggests a New Rear Camera Layout
  8. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India
  9. Coachella Re-Tries Bringing Benefits-Loaded NFTs Despite Terrifying First Try, Partners With OpenSea
  10. Poco Seemingly Teases Launch of a Neo Phone in India, Could Be Poco X6 Neo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »