Technology News
loading

Bittrex Fined $29.3 Million by US Treasury Department Over Sanction-Defying Crypto Transactions

Bittrex would have known the locale of the users based on IP addresses and physical addresses but was not screening for sanctioned jurisdictions.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 12 October 2022 15:59 IST
Bittrex Fined $29.3 Million by US Treasury Department Over Sanction-Defying Crypto Transactions

Treasury Department said it agreed to credit the $24.3 million sum as part of the settlement with FinCEN

Highlights
  • Bittrex said was pleased to have resolved the matter
  • Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington
  • The Treasury Department said it agreed to credit the $24.3 million sum

Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex agreed to pay $29.3 million (roughly Rs. 241 crore) to settle US allegations that it transacted with parties in Crimea, Iran, Syria and other sanctioned areas, the Department of Treasury announced Tuesday.

Bittrex, which is based in Bellevue, Washington near Seattle, failed to adequately police transactions that involved parties in several areas under US sanction, including the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria.

Between March 2014 and December 2017, parties in these jurisdictions used Bittrex platforms for more than $263 million (roughly Rs. 2,164 crore) in digital transactions, according to a Department of Treasury press release.

Bittrex would have known the locale of the users based on Internet protocol (IP) addresses and physical addresses but was not screening for sanctioned jurisdictions, Treasury said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control's enforcement action of $24.3 million is the largest to date involving cryptocurrency. The agency's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) also reached a parallel settlement with Bittrex for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act in which the company paid $29.3 million.

The Treasury Department said it agreed to credit the $24.3 million sum as part of the settlement with FinCEN.

"When virtual currency firms fail to implement effective sanctions compliance controls ... they can become a vehicle for illicit actors that threaten US national security," said OFAC Director Andrea Gacki.

"Virtual currency exchanges operating worldwide should understand both who — and where — their customers are."

Bittrex said was pleased to have resolved the matter and that none of the allegations concern conduct after 2018.

"We are proud of our steadfast commitment to robust compliance," a Bittrex spokesman said in an email, adding that "Bittrex's longstanding responsive remedial efforts have significantly curtailed the risk of continued violations."

In its settlement, OFAC said Bittrex provided substantial cooperation with the agency and responded swiftly to the apparent violations, including by blocking all IP addresses associated with a sanctioned jurisdiction.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bittrex, US Treasury Department, Cryptocurrency, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
Bittrex Fined $29.3 Million by US Treasury Department Over Sanction-Defying Crypto Transactions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.